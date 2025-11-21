US energy firm to transform power grid with largest facility of its kind: 'A big, important milestone'

"We are still on schedule."

America's biggest offshore wind farm just reached a major milestone, making it one step closer to delivering cleaner, cheaper power to homes across Virginia.

Canary Media has reported that Dominion Energy confirmed that its massive 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is on track to start generating electricity by March 2026, marking the most definitive date yet for the long-awaited launch.

Located about 30 miles off Virginia Beach, the project has now completed installation of all 176 turbine foundations in what Dominion called "a big, important milestone" in the effort to transform America's energy future.

The timing couldn't be better. Virginia is at the heart of a nationwide data-center construction boom, and CVOW's carbon-free electricity will help power those growing needs while keeping energy costs stable and air pollution down.

Dominion says the project has already created over 2,800 direct and indirect jobs and generated $2 billion in economic activity, with nearly $1 billion flowing directly into Virginia's Hampton Roads region.

Beyond jobs and local investment, projects like CVOW are helping make the grid more reliable and less dependent on fossil fuels that harm our air and climate. Wind power, once viewed as secondary to solar, has been rapidly catching up thanks to new technology and strong bipartisan support.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

According to the Australian Department of Energy and Climate, modern wind turbines can last 20 to 30 years, are highly recyclable, and offset the carbon used in their manufacturing within 5 to 12 months of operation.

The wind farm will now enter its final construction phase, installing turbines using the Charybdis, the first U.S.-built, Jones Act–compliant installation vessel. Once operational, the project will provide enough power for up to 660,000 homes, all while helping Virginia build a cleaner, safer energy future.

As Dominion spokesperson Jeremy Slayton put it: "First power will occur in Q1 of next year … and we are still on schedule to complete by late 2026."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.