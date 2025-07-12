Expert debunks viral conspiracy theory about hurricanes: 'It just doesn't work'

A TikTok user took to the platform to offer a simple yet informative breakdown of the misinformation surrounding cloud seeding and why it isn't related to hurricanes.

The video, posted by Ur mom, M.S. (@urmomthelifter), explains the conditions that are causing hurricanes to increase in frequency and severity. The clip begins with an explanation of how hurricanes are formed and points out that they need warm water, "at least 25 degrees Celsius." She points out that conditions at the time were favorable for hurricanes to form.

Following this background information, the video discusses cloud seeding to debunk the claims that government agencies have any control over the path of hurricanes. Despite the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's clear statement that the technology to manipulate hurricanes does not exist, the conspiracy theories continued to spread on social media, the BBC reported.

In simple terms, cloud seeding involves dispersing substances like silver iodide into clouds by aircraft or ground-based generators to stimulate rainfall, as the Desert Research Institute explained. It's been around for several decades, but the results have been mixed. However, as a means to control or manipulate hurricanes, cloud seeding is quite useless.

The video explains that NOAA conducted experiments from the 1960s to the 1980s to reduce the power of hurricanes without success. "Essentially, two decades of research show that it just doesn't work," she says.

The reason is quite simple. Hurricanes are too large, powerful, and complex for cloud seeding to have a significant impact on them. As the TikToker explains, "the main portion of the hurricane is the heat and heavy energy."

The video highlights the importance of raising awareness about climate issues to combat misinformation online. The clip prompted some comments from users grateful for the information.

The top comment said, "Let me share this everywhere." One said, "Thank you for spreading truth and facts!" Another lamented the fact that the information might be well-received from those who need it most, saying: "Thank you, now if only the conspiracy people would only listen!"

