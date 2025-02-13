New state-of-the-art container ships are unlike anything the industry has seen before: 'Dependable and cost-effective'

This new energy-generating tech could make shipping significantly more eco-friendly.

Swedish green-tech company Climeon has successfully delivered their HeatPower 300 units, which will be used inside six container ships, to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The delivery marks another milestone for the company, which started in 2011.

The Climeon HeatPower 300 generates electricity from low-temperature heat. Recaptured heat boils an organic fluid inside the loop, which then turns into gas and spins a turbine to create power. Their HeatPower technology is already in use on several cruise ships and power plants, but their use in container ships could help transform the sustainability of shipping.

"Providing access to dependable and cost-effective sustainable power, HeatPower enables industries to increase energy efficiency, decrease fuel consumption and reduce emissions," Climeon explained. "As a non-weather-dependent source of green energy, HeatPower has the potential to diversify and safeguard the renewable energy mix and, therefore, accelerate the global transition to a net-zero future."

Maritime shipping accounts for 3% of global planet-warming gas emissions — that's hundreds of millions of tons of emissions each year. With 90% of goods being transported by sea, developing new ways to make ships more sustainable is crucial.

Climeon's HeatPower 300 has great potential, and combined with other recent advancements, we're on the right track. One French company is working to design a fully wind-powered cargo trimaran with solar panels and hydro-generators. Meanwhile, Sea Cheetah Corporation has developed a hybrid-electric wing-in-ground effect boat that can move 10 times faster than a ship and carry three times as much cargo.

There's still a long way to go to make maritime shipping and transportation eco-friendly, though.

Lena Sundquist, the CEO of Climeon, highlighted the company's next steps in a press release: "Climeon's team will be on-site in Ulsan, Korea, next year to support commissioning of the HeatPower 300 units for the newbuild project, ensuring an efficient start-up and reliable operation for our customer."

