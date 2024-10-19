Company begins construction on innovative wind-powered cargo ship — here's how it could revolutionize the maritime industry

A French company is looking to shake up the maritime transport industry with its 100% wind-powered solution.

Vela has enlisted the help of MerConcept and VPLP in designing its new trimaran shipping vessel, as Offshore Energy reported, and has been given a boost by a recent infusion of $43 million from investors.

"Together, we are entering a new era where capital serves the green revolution. This sailing cargo trimaran symbolizes our vision of a world combining innovation, sustainability, and humanity," Vela Managing Director and Chairman Michael Fernandez-Ferri said, per the report.

The maritime industry was responsible for 2% of global CO2 output in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, and things will have to change in order to achieve its net-zero 2050 goal.

The new wind-powered trimaran ditches the traditional single-hulled approach in favor of a more sleek, lightweight racing-inspired design, as the report noted. Vela stated that the ship also offers a 99% reduction in heat-trapping emissions compared to other vessels.

The initial goal of the endeavor was to find eco-friendly ways to speed up shipping times between France and New York. The company claims it can make the trip in just 10 to 15 days, which is faster than the 20-day average travel time of larger container ships.

It will use a combination of weather-routing solutions, the ability to dock at more convenient smaller ports, and its own independent loading and unloading crane to speed up the process.

The approximately 213-foot vessel includes an aluminum hull, two carbon masts and room for the cargo equivalent of around 51 shipping containers. The storage areas will primarily be on the upper deck, with secure compartments that are monitored for temperature and humidity, making it ideal for pharmaceutical transport, as a press release noted.

Although Vela's trimaran will be 100% wind-powered, it will have auxiliary propulsion to ensure safety while in the confines of small ports and in case of extreme weather conditions at sea.

The top deck will include 3,250 square feet of photovoltaic cells and two hydro-generators, seemingly to power daily electrical needs of the small crew.

While these relatively small transport vessels can more easily leverage green technologies to achieve nearly zero emissions, the maritime industry at large still has challenges ahead.

According to the International Energy Agency, emissions will need to remain steady through 2025, even with activity increasing, followed by a 15% reduction until 2030 to remain on track with long-term commitments.

Luckily, larger transport companies like Maersk are already investing in more sustainable vessels. As of 2022, Clarksons Research noted that 11% of new build orders were for ammonia-ready vessels, while 7% were methanol-based, and a smaller portion were for hydrogen-fueled models.

The company aims to officially launch the wind-powered trimaran cargo ships in 2025, with a rollout date sometime in 2026. The ships are being built at Australia's Austal shipping yard, known for its experience in multihull and aluminum vessels.

"This vessel will set new speed, reliability, and sustainability standards for transatlantic shipping. We're proud to contribute to decarbonizing the maritime industry and look forward to transforming international cargo transportation for a greener future," as Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg shared in a press release.

