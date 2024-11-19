New company unveils futuristic boat — and its flagship product seems straight out of a sci-fi movie

The Miami-based company has partnered with a French company to develop the first-of-its kind craft.

A hydrogen vessel straight out of a science fiction movie could revolutionize coastal travel.

The wing-in-ground effect (WIGE) boat looks like an airplane but is water-based and can move 10 times quicker than a ship. It should be no surprise — the company behind the futuristic craft was named after the fastest animal in the world.

Sea Cheetah Corporation says its hybrid hydrogen-electric vessel will be 10 times more fuel-efficient than aircraft and can carry three times as much cargo as planes or boats, Interesting Engineering reported.

The only bad news is that — unlike other incredible watercraft — there doesn't appear to be a date on the horizon for the product to make its debut.

The Miami-based company partnered with H3 Dynamics from Toulouse, France, to create this first-of-its-kind craft. Its 155 mph speed would make it ideal for transportation from coast to island, cargo delivery, and search-and-rescue operations, per Interesting Engineering.

The coalition promises to increase the efficiency of the propulsion system to outdo the fuel economy of dirty energy-powered vessels and increase the WIGE vessel's range and payload capacity.

"WIGE vessels operate by flying just above the water's surface, utilizing the ground effect for lift," Interesting Engineering reported. "These vessels remain airborne without continuous contact with the surface, supported by the aerodynamic lift generated by their wings, hull, or components designed to exploit ground effect."

They can reach 230 mph and are cheaper to operate than traditional marine or air transportation because of their fuel efficiency.

The companies also hope to develop "small, decentralized green hydrogen production systems … to enable rapid fueling and quick vessel turnaround," Interesting Engineering wrote. This would "allow the vessels to receive on-site produced green hydrogen into their compression tanks while moored."

Sea Cheetah is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, International Maritime Organization, and other bodies to certify the vessels, according to Interesting Engineering. Those who operate the craft would need a marine captain's license and an aircraft pilot's license, according to the company.

