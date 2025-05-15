Astronomer exposes critical misunderstanding about Earth's current state: 'That is objectively wrong'

Thanks to decades of verified scientific evidence, a majority of Americans believe that human activity is causing the planet to overheat.

But a sizable portion of people think humans are not involved and that Earth is going through a naturally occurring warming cycle.

"That is objectively wrong, and here is proof," Kobi Brown (@astrokobi) explained in a recent TikTok video.

Kobi is a renowned astronomer and content creator. He has over 5 million total followers and has worked with the likes of Google and NASA over his growing career.

In his video, he addressed the common misconception that humans are not to blame for Earth's changing climate.

It's true that the planet goes through cycles of warming and cooling. Samples from deep within the polar ice caps have shown us these ebbs and flows. However, what's going on right now is a period of warming roughly 10 times faster than those ancient trends, Kobi explained.

The reason comes down to humans and what we've been up to on Earth for the last couple of hundred years. Since the Industrial Revolution began, we have made lots of things, gone to lots of places, and burned lots of energy.

The result? Gases such as carbon dioxide and methane have flooded the atmosphere — proved by those same historical ice cores — and caused the planet to rapidly heat up. As it does, the natural processes that keep our world humming along are changing, from the weather to the wildlife we rely upon.

As Kobi explained, billions of people's homes could become unlivable due to extreme heat, drought, or flooding within the next 50 years, while millions could be completely underwater.

This crisis is real and at risk of getting much worse, but there are just as real ways to combat it. Swift action from governments, genuine commitments from companies, and lifestyle improvements from each of us must all play a role.

"The climate crisis is real. It is human caused, and humans are the only ones that can stop it," Kobi affirmed.

Many in the comments section of his video voiced their concern.

"It's heartbreaking to see our home dying like this," one person wrote.

"This needs more attention," another added.

