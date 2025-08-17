Expert debunks viral conspiracy theory about US weather: 'It's something much bigger'

A TikTok creator is setting the record straight on a wave of climate conspiracies, offering a science-based explanation of what's behind the extreme weather hitting parts of the U.S.

In the video, creator MaybeSeanC (@themaybeseanc) responds to speculation that "cloud seeding" is to blame for storms in Texas and New Mexico. "It's not cloud seeding causing the insane storms," he begins. "It's something much bigger and something a lot worse than even that."

That "something" is a deep ocean current system that helps regulate global climate. Known as the Southern Meridional Overturning Circulation, this flow of cold, salty water near Antarctica plays a crucial role in regulating the planet's temperature. But according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, SMOC appears to have reversed, meaning it's now melting sea ice from below and disturbing a climate system that has stayed relatively stable for thousands of years.

"This is what the climate tipping point looks like," the creator warns, citing corroborating research from the European Space Agency and Spain's ICM-CSIC. The changes in the Southern Ocean are believed to be affecting the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation too. A weakened AMOC could mean colder temperatures in Europe, more intense tropical heat elsewhere, and more climate volatility overall.

The video cuts through misinformation, pointing to conspiracies swirling online as being misleading. Unfortunately, with the amount of information shared via traditional media, new media, and social media, it can be difficult to sort fact from fiction. A good place to start exploring climate issues is through credible, peer-reviewed, and scientifically backed sources such as the agencies this TikTok creator mentions.

The video certainly sparked discussion.

One commenter said: "Thanks so much for this information. So do you think this could be cyclical? I know we cause some effect but from an astronomical perspective could it be from precession, which is a supposed 55K year cycle (ice age causation)."

MaybeSeanC responded: "Great question! Some climate shifts are linked to long-term cycles like axial precession, you're absolutely right about that. But what's happening now with the SMOC is happening way faster than those natural cycles. Scientists say this reversal is being driven by rapid warming, mostly from human emissions."

All in all, it's clear that science is our best bet for the future.

"Science is amazing. Let's not allow them to cancel science," another user said.

