PhD student interrupts viral misinformation with brutal fact-check: 'This was so painful to watch'

by Jennifer Kodros
Science communication PhD student Sara (@francelot_) dissected the claims of another TikToker who referenced an article of misinformation posted by The Daily Sceptic.

Sara's first plan of action in the reaction video was to check the "about page" for The Daily Sceptic's website, which did not fill her with confidence.

Next, she checked the cited sources. The article, titled Scientists Struggle to Understand Why Antarctica Hasn't Warmed for Over 70 Years Despite Rise in CO2, cited a very technical paper, which Sara admitted she had trouble understanding herself.

The original TikTok video, which has been taken down, went on to say that CO2 is four parts per million of the atmosphere, most of which is not created by humans. Sara confirmed the CO2 statistic and then added, "But humans have raised the atmospheric CO2 levels by 50% since the industrial revolution."

The climate denier claimed that CO2 has nothing to do with the weather.

"The carbon cycle would like a word," Sara argued, mystified by his conclusion.

The gentleman in the popped collar went on to say that Earth has less CO2 than it's had in a while, to which Sara replied that it can't have been in the last 800,000 years, because carbon dioxide levels have been consistently rising — as shown by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graph.

The climate denier even went so far as to say that the "satanic people" want to get rid of all carbon dioxide. Insert Sara's shaking head here. Nobody wants that, sir.

The world is full of misinformation, and it's on each one of us to make sure we are checking our sources and absorbing factual, reliable information that can be proven — particularly when it comes to the climate. Make sure that you're getting your news from unbiased sources and follow climate experts for trusted perspectives.

The more you know and educate yourself on critical climate issues, the easier it will be to decipher fact from fiction. Talking with friends and family initiates conversations that can be enlightening. It's always good to be curious and open to learning from others.

Many were appreciative of Sara's efforts to call out the video.

"Thank you for doing this important work," one TikToker praised.

"Worse is people believe him and people that haven't seen him believe The Daily Sceptic," another sighed.

"As an environmental scientist this was so painful to watch!" chimed in a third. "Thanks for correcting his misinformation."

