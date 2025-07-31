  • Tech Tech

Man debunks viral myth about pressing global issue: 'You cannot deny'

"You need to know when you don't know something."

by Christine Dulion
"You need to know when you don't know something."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

One TikTok creator is setting the record straight on a common climate myth, and his compassionate explanation is resonating with viewers.

In a video that has sparked praise from the audience, TikTok user BaBa (@super_baba_007) responds to the often-repeated claim that the Earth's current warming is part of a natural cycle. Rather than resorting to charts or jargon, he delivers a clear, digestible explanation that cuts through the noise.

"Based on what we know, obviously there's a cycle of how the temperature changes throughout our history on Earth," he says.

"But we do know for a fact that this change is being changed by [ourselves] in terms of … changing the global ecosystem. That you cannot deny because we already see it. We don't live within the nature of what this planet brings. We live beside concrete and cement and steel, something that … [has] never existed on this planet at this scale."

@super_baba_007 Replying to @Juju ♬ Reflection on Peace - Adauto Assis

"You need to know when you don't know something and depend and trust and listen and be open-minded to the people who are actively looking and understanding the bigger picture," he adds. 

The video is a response to climate misinformation that suggests human activity isn't responsible for today's rising global temperatures. But science tells a different story. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the planet's rapid warming over the past century is overwhelmingly driven by pollution from burning dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, not natural factors such as solar cycles or volcanoes.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

That distinction matters. When people believe climate change is purely natural, it can undermine efforts to transition to clean energy, which is an essential step in improving public health and building more resilient communities. But when we understand the role of human activity, we're empowered to act through better policies, personal action, and support for innovations such as fusion energy and heat-resistant crops.

To learn more about what's contributing to warming our planet and what you can do to help, start by exploring critical climate issues

The post struck a chord online, where commenters were quick to applaud the logic. "What an eloquent response," one person wrote. 

"There is so much research out there supporting human-caused climate change," added another.

A third viewer praised the creator's approach to replying to the initial comment: "Thank you sir. For being empathetic to this person. Rather than being rude or defensive. AMAZING."

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x