Man debunks viral myth about pressing global issue: 'You cannot deny'

One TikTok creator is setting the record straight on a common climate myth, and his compassionate explanation is resonating with viewers.

In a video that has sparked praise from the audience, TikTok user BaBa (@super_baba_007) responds to the often-repeated claim that the Earth's current warming is part of a natural cycle. Rather than resorting to charts or jargon, he delivers a clear, digestible explanation that cuts through the noise.

"Based on what we know, obviously there's a cycle of how the temperature changes throughout our history on Earth," he says.

"But we do know for a fact that this change is being changed by [ourselves] in terms of … changing the global ecosystem. That you cannot deny because we already see it. We don't live within the nature of what this planet brings. We live beside concrete and cement and steel, something that … [has] never existed on this planet at this scale."

"You need to know when you don't know something and depend and trust and listen and be open-minded to the people who are actively looking and understanding the bigger picture," he adds.

The video is a response to climate misinformation that suggests human activity isn't responsible for today's rising global temperatures. But science tells a different story. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the planet's rapid warming over the past century is overwhelmingly driven by pollution from burning dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, not natural factors such as solar cycles or volcanoes.

That distinction matters. When people believe climate change is purely natural, it can undermine efforts to transition to clean energy, which is an essential step in improving public health and building more resilient communities. But when we understand the role of human activity, we're empowered to act through better policies, personal action, and support for innovations such as fusion energy and heat-resistant crops.

To learn more about what's contributing to warming our planet and what you can do to help, start by exploring critical climate issues.

The post struck a chord online, where commenters were quick to applaud the logic. "What an eloquent response," one person wrote.

"There is so much research out there supporting human-caused climate change," added another.

A third viewer praised the creator's approach to replying to the initial comment: "Thank you sir. For being empathetic to this person. Rather than being rude or defensive. AMAZING."

