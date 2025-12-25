Expert debunks misleading claim about US weather: 'That does not negate the reality'

Communities are finding better ways to use technology to adapt to and prepare for extreme weather events.

However, this adaptation should not be misconstrued as false claims that climate disasters are becoming less problematic. In fact, climate conditions worldwide are worsening and will continue to get worse if we don't change our planet-damaging lifestyles.

In a viral TikTok video, former U.S. climate negotiator Lia (@liaandtheworld) debunked the myth that climate-related deaths are down by 98%.

#thefreepress #climate #climateaction #climatecrisis ♬ Epic Music(863502) - Draganov89 @liaandtheworld @The Free Press and Lucy Biggers video says "climate deaths are down 98%" but here's what they're not telling you. This cherry-picked data comes from a fossil fuel advocate using a self-admitted flawed dataset that misses millions of indirect deaths and economic losses caused by climate change. Yes - our adaptive capacity has grown through tech advances like early warning systems, weather forecasting, and infrastructure but that does not negate the reality or severity of climate change and shouldn't be used as an excuse to say climate change isn't bad or worsening. Extreme weather events will only increase in frequency and intensity until greenhouse gas emissions peak in the atmosphere. #takedown

In her video, Lia calls out the Free Press's Lucy Biggers for her false claim that we are safer on our planet than ever before because of technology and modernization. She says this claim is misleading because climate events will continue to increase in frequency and intensity until pollution levels in the atmosphere peak.

Lia says humans' adaptive capacity "does not negate the reality or severity of climate change and should not be used as an excuse to say climate change isn't bad or worsening."

Lia also points out that data on deaths from extreme weather events is not a reliable metric for explaining our changing climate. The graph used in the misleading claim was based on information from a dirty energy promoter and a limited data set that doesn't account for all relevant factors.

For example, the data cited in the misleading claim do not account for indirect fatalities from air pollution, heat-related diseases, and other climate-driven health issues.

It's important to debunk myths like the one highlighted in this TikTok video to prevent the spread of misinformation about the current state of our climate.

Meanwhile, other climate experts have also taken to social media recently to debunk misleading claims about rising global temperatures and post-ice-age warming. When we can see through propaganda and information gaps about the impacts of our weather, we can focus on scientifically based facts and take real, meaningful action toward living more sustainably.

Something you can do personally to help dispel climate lies and spread the truth is to learn more about critical climate issues and share what you know with others.

Promoting awareness of climate matters is a first step toward a cleaner, greener future for everyone.

