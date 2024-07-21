Survey shows disturbing trend in mental health among Americans: 'We know our mental state is not immune'

"There is still hope in the solutions we can adopt."

It is common knowledge that climate shifts and extreme weather events affect preexisting medical conditions and mortality rates.

But as Medical Xpress reported, a new poll shows that our changing environment is also impacting our mental health.

What's happening?

The American Psychiatric Association conducts monthly polls to track mental health issues among American adults. For June 2024, the topic was climate change, and the APA polled a nationally representative sample of 2,210 adults.

Among those polled, 53% said the effects of our changing climate are having an impact on their mental health. That percentage is up 5% from 2022.



The impact is attributed to fears about how extreme storms affect people's access to food, personal finances, families, housing, neighborhoods, jobs, and education.

Over half of the pollees shared that they are nervous about how the government handles climate-related events.

APA President Ramaswamy Viswanathan, M.D., Dr.Med.Sc said: "As psychiatrists, we know our mental state is not immune to these weather changes, and we also know that certain communities are disproportionately impacted. I would encourage those who feel overwhelmed to remember that there is still hope in the solutions we can adopt as individuals and on a more global scale."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why are climate's effects on mental health important?

Rising temperatures, hurricanes, wildfires, and other devastating events are becoming increasingly common, putting people of all ages and backgrounds at higher risks of stress, anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

There could be long-term effects of extreme weather, including people falling into cycles of poverty. Studies have also linked it to delays in children's development and increases in heart disease deaths.

What's being done about extreme weather's effects on mental health?

With knowledge about how environmental changes affect mental health, physicians and counselors can develop strategies to help the public cope and plan for the future.

"Organizational leaders in health care, like the APA, can ensure that we are taking the right steps to prepare our workforce, and educating the public about its effects," said APA CEO and medical director Marketa M. Wills, M.D., M.B.A.

As individuals, we can normalize and prioritize self-care, therapy, and positive coping strategies. Simple actions like spending more time in public green spaces, engaging in community gardening, and adding more plants to your home can boost your mood and promote mental health despite the weather.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.