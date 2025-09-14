Researchers make key breakthrough in pursuit of next-gen fuel source: 'This research dramatically reduces the timeline'

South Korean energy experts have developed a way to make hydrogen using only a "novel" oxide material and heat, thanks to computer simulations that allowed them to analyze more than 1,000 materials 7,000 times faster than traditional methods.

"This research dramatically reduces the timeline for discovering hydrogen production materials, bringing commercialization significantly closer," professor Hyungyu Jin of the Pohang University of Science and Technology, said in a news release. POSTECH worked with Seoul National University on the project.

Hydrogen is a cleaner, alternative fuel source, depending on how it's made and used. The Korean method would use solar energy to provide heat as part of a redox reaction process. The fast-paced, 24-hour simulation analysis helped the experts identify (MgMnCo)0.65Fe0.35Oy as a "highly efficient, hydrogen-generating oxide," according to the release.

The complicated process is fit for a lab book. But the basics of hydrogen production are there. Hydrogen is split from water using heat from solar energy and a thermal reduction reaction that includes a cycle that releases and incorporates oxygen from the discovered metal oxide, according to Advanced Science.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that most hydrogen is produced with a dirty technique using fossil fuels. Electrolysis is another option that uses electricity to split hydrogen from water and is planet-friendly when renewable sources provide the power.

Environmental watchdog Sierra Club only supports hydrogen made with renewable-powered electrolysis. When burned, hydrogen releases nitrogen oxides, which the club calls a "harmful pollutant." Using hydrogen in a fuel cell produces only electricity, water, and heat. But the U.S. Department of Energy notes that high costs, performance, and durability have been hurdles.

Experts elsewhere in South Korea are working on commercializing better versions. Honda is investing in the tech's development, too. Superyachts and even race cars are already using certain types of fuel cells.

Transportation makes up about 16% of all planet-warming fumes, per Our World in Data. As a result, widespread adoption of cleaner hydrogen for mobility could greatly reduce air pollution. The experts cited cleaning up steel production, shipping, and aviation as other uses for the gas.

"In the quest for decarbonization within these sectors, hydrogen is emerging as a pivotal clean energy carrier," they said.

The team's breakthrough could soon leverage advanced computing to bring cleaner hydrogen to market.

"This is an excellent example of how computational scientific databases can rapidly identify complex oxide materials that would be difficult to design using [artificial intelligence] alone, demonstrating the power of interdisciplinary collaboration," Jin said.

