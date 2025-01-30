  • Tech Tech

Scientists develop record-breaking power storage device: '[This] has the potential to reshape the … energy landscape'

The discovery came through careful research into how different materials interact with heat.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists at Monash University have discovered a new material that stores clean energy better than anything we've seen before, according to Tech Xplore.

This material could make a real difference in our switch to clean power sources.

The breakthrough involves a mixture of two common materials — boric and succinic acids — that work together in a unique way to store heat energy. When heated to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit, this mixture stores nearly twice as much energy as current storage materials.

This solves one of the biggest challenges in using more solar and wind power: how to keep that energy available when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing. The new material stores energy through three different methods simultaneously, making it incredibly efficient.

"This development has the potential to reshape the renewable energy landscape," Dr. Karolina Matuszek from Monash University's School of Chemistry told Tech Xplore. "If we can store energy more effectively, we make renewable energy more reliable — and that brings us closer to a sustainable, decarbonized future."

The discovery came through careful research into how different materials interact with heat. This finding is special because the materials are low-cost and earth-friendly. Boric acid comes from natural mineral deposits, while succinic acid is made from biological sources.

This matters for your wallet, too. The new storage system could help bring down energy costs since it's much cheaper than current battery technology. Plus, it doesn't need rare metals that are hard to find.

The material has already proven itself in tests, lasting through more than 1,000 heating and cooling cycles without losing effectiveness. This durability means it could work reliably in real-world applications for years.

This discovery could transform how we use clean energy in our homes and communities. The researchers are working on scaling up the technology, so while it might take a few years before we see it in action, this advance brings us closer to a clean energy-dominant future.

