New report details AI approach to overcome problem with US clean energy infrastructure: 'Realize the full potential of clean energy'

To transition away from air-polluting, planet-warming dirty energy sources and toward clean, renewable energy sources, we need more clean energy infrastructure.

According to the CEO of a company that provides "an AI-powered infrastructure development platform," AI can help make it happen.

Continuum Industries co-founder and CEO Grzegorz Marecki wrote an op-ed for Renewable Energy World in which he laid out several steps that he believes could help the United States build more clean energy infrastructure faster.

"A tech-enabled approach to planning processes, supported by professional oversight, has the potential to revolutionize the development of new energy networks," Marecki wrote.

While critics of the shift toward AI have pointed to the technology replacing peoples' jobs with computers — making it difficult for people to make a living — Marecki addressed this point somewhat.

"Automation of repetitive tasks can help free up professionals, enabling them to focus on more complex challenges," he wrote, later adding, "This transformation isn't about replacing human expertise; it's about empowering and augmenting it, fostering a synergy that paves the way for a more efficient and sustainable future."

Marecki advocates using AI for analyzing data that will "[guide] developers toward optimal decisions" and automate routing, while "[ensuring] transparency in decision-making" and enhancing cross-department collaboration.

Exactly what roles that leaves for human workers Marecki does not mention. However, if having more clean energy companies use AI to make their decisions allows the United States to "overcome the bottlenecks plaguing the current system and realize the full potential of clean energy," then the idea must have some merit.

If AI can accelerate the rate at which clean energy technologies, such as wind, solar, and geothermal power, are adopted, then that will reduce the planet-warming gases that are released into the atmosphere by dirty fuel and cut the risk of extreme weather conditions.

