Researchers make crucial discovery on journey toward limitless energy machine: 'A much more reliable method'

Scientists at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have developed a solution that prevents fusion reactors from overheating, Phys.org reported.

The breakthrough centers on a clever design called the X-point target radiator. This innovation adds a second magnetic control point to tokamak fusion reactors, creating a safety valve that sheds dangerous excess heat before it can damage the reactor walls.

Fusion reactors face a massive heat management problem. These doughnut-shaped devices, called tokamaks, use powerful magnetic fields to contain plasma heated to over 100 million degrees Celsius. When this superhot plasma touches the reactor walls, it can cause severe damage that shortens the reactor's lifespan and hurts performance.

The Swiss research team discovered that adding a secondary X-point along the reactor's heat exhaust channel creates localized radiation that pulls heat away from sensitive areas. Think of it like adding a second drain to prevent your bathtub from overflowing.

"Reducing divertor heat loads is a key challenge for future fusion power plants," Kenneth Lee, first author of the paper, told Phys.org.

The EPFL team used its TCV tokamak's unique magnetic shaping abilities to test this concept. Experiments showed the X-point target radiator stays stable across a range of operating conditions, making it much more reliable than previous heat management approaches.

"We found that the X-point target radiator is highly stable and can be sustained over a wide range of operational conditions, potentially offering a much more reliable method for handling power exhaust in a fusion power plant," Lee said.

Fusion energy could change how we power our world. Unlike coal and gas, fusion creates massive amounts of electricity without producing harmful gases or long-lived radioactive waste. A single fusion plant could power entire cities on fuel extracted from seawater.

The X-point target radiator makes fusion power plants more practical by solving the overheating problem that has plagued reactor designs. This means fusion plants could run longer and more efficiently, reducing electricity costs for everyone.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology plan to include the X-point target design in their upcoming SPARC reactor, which looks to demonstrate commercial fusion power.

Diversifying our energy sources with fusion power would dramatically reduce air pollution from coal and gas plants. Cleaner air means fewer respiratory problems, heart disease cases, and premature deaths in communities near power plants.

Fusion power could slash electricity bills once the technology scales up. The fuel comes from abundant hydrogen isotopes found in seawater, making long-term operating costs extremely low.

Cities and companies investing in fusion power could reap major savings compared to volatile coal and gas prices. The stable costs of fusion electricity would help businesses plan budgets and keep energy affordable for residents.

The SPARC reactor incorporating this heat management technology is scheduled for testing in the coming years. If successful, commercial fusion plants using the X-point target radiator could begin operating in the 2030s.

The researchers will continue refining their approach with high-power experiments and simulations.

