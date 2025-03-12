World's largest 'water battery' is now fully operational as it reaches a historic milestone: 'It's inspiring'

The station took more than 11 years and $2.6 billion to build.

The world's largest "water battery" is fully up and running.

The Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, located just north of Beijing, is fully operational as of the start of 2025. The station took more than 11 years and $2.6 billion to build, PV Magazine reported.

Pumped-storage hydropower stations are known as water batteries because they allow for long-term storage of energy from nearby sources that are renewable but not as constant or predictable. By storing this energy, the power grid is less stressed, resulting in fewer blackouts. The Fengning station supports a nearby wind and solar farm.

With a total capacity of 3.6 gigawatts, the Fengning station supplants one in Bath County, Virginia, as the world's largest, according to the International Hydropower Association.

"It's inspiring to see how the first of the renewable energies continues to break new records, support new technologies and come up with new solutions," Pablo Valverde, deputy CEO of the International Hydropower Association, said in a statement.

As the U.S. Department of Energy explains, pumped-water storage plants consist of two giant pools of water, one high above the other. The Fengning station's upper reservoir has a capacity of nearly 59 million cubic yards, and the lower has a capacity of 93.6 million cubic yards.

When nearby power plants produce more energy than is immediately needed, the power pushes water up from the lower reservoir, and it remains stored in the upper pool. Then, when more electricity is needed — say, during a heat wave where air conditioners are on full-blast — the water is sent back down to the lower pool. As it travels down, it spins turbines that create electricity.

And unlike traditional hydroelectric plants, pumped-storage plants reuse the same water over and over, making them an eco-friendly way to store power.

It's no wonder that water batteries are already popular and are only becoming more so. These plants account for roughly 93% of energy storage in the United States, enough to power every video game played in the U.S. for a week. There are also more pumped-storage plants planned, with projects in the works in places such as Nevada, Kentucky, and Scotland.

