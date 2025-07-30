Traveler shares in-depth look at bullet train that travels almost 200 miles per hour: 'I'm very impressed'

One traveler's YouTube vlog offers an impressive glimpse into the future of sustainable and fast transportation.

Speeding by at nearly 200 miles per hour, Nonstop Eurotrip (@NonstopEurotrip) takes viewers on a ride aboard one of China's high-speed trains, showing how this sleek and efficient way to travel is not only reshaping how people travel but also cutting down our impact on the planet.

On a 14-hour trip from Kunming to Beijing, the creator shared everything, from navigating the train station to what the restrooms looked like on board. They then showed off the sleeping quarters where passengers get fresh pillows, blankets, outlets, and reading lights. They also noted several times how comfortable and smooth the ride was, adding that they didn't even wake up once during the overnight travel.

"I'm very impressed with everything this train had to offer — from the comfort and cleanliness to the food and value for money," they shared. "You really can't ask for much more from a night train."

China's high-speed rail network has become the biggest and one of the most climate-friendly alternatives to flights and cars. By running on electricity, these trains help slash carbon emissions per passenger mile, which is huge for a country that emits the most air pollution.

While no single train can solve the climate crisis alone, China's investment in fast, accessible rail offers a real-life example of how large-scale public transit can make a big difference for travelers and shrink our carbon footprints at the same time.

As more countries look for practical solutions to keep people moving while cutting emissions, this nearly 200 mph transit shows just how far and fast we can go.

"We covered an immense distance overnight, which is just not possible to do anywhere else in the world…yet," the creator said.

