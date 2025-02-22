China builds colossal base to test unbelievably powerful energy tech — here's what we know

Construction of this facility started in December 2023, with the transmission testing platform opening in December 2024.

China's latest offshore wind turbines are setting world records, with massive 25-megawatt machines planned for a new testing center in Fujian province, according to Interesting Engineering.

These giants produce enough electricity to power thousands of homes while creating no pollution.

The project marks a turning point in the global push for cleaner power sources. Offshore wind turbines can be built far out at sea where winds blow harder, making them an intelligent addition to the clean energy mix that doesn't take up valuable land.

Chinese manufacturers now lead in building the most powerful turbines. The new testing site will push technical limits even further, hosting 20 turbines, including five 25-megawatt and 10 20-megawatt models.

"The platform is the first testing facility with independent intellectual property rights, international-level technical standards, and comprehensive testing capabilities," reported Interesting Engineering. The State Grid Corporation of China and China Huadian Corporation are funding this key piece of the country's five-year development plan.

China already tops the world in offshore wind with 39.1 million kilowatts of capacity. Now it's helping other nations transition to cleaner power too: Chinese companies make 70% of wind equipment used worldwide. This has helped lower the cost of wind energy by 60%. In the United States, a wind farm is being built off the coast of Maryland that can power 770,000 households and will create over 2,000 jobs in seven years.

The testing center brings together leading research groups like the China Electric Power Research Institute and Shandong University. It's the only facility in China that can certify both turbine designs and grid connections.

By 2025, China plans to get 21% of its energy from clean sources such as wind and solar, rising to 25% by 2030. Construction of this facility started in December 2023, with the transmission testing platform opening in December 2024. The completed project will make Fujian province a global hub for offshore wind innovation.

