Researchers find concerning link between children's health and seasonal air conditions — here's what you need to know

A study has linked seasonal spikes in air pollution to microbial imbalances in children, putting them at risk for health problems such as respiratory infections.

What's happening?

A Milan-based team followed 95 schoolchildren during the winter and 74 in spring using personal monitors that measured their exposure to a mix of air pollutants over about 16 hours. The scientists then analyzed nasal microbiota samples.

They found that air pollution and seasonal changes significantly influenced the nasal microbiota, according to Air Quality News, which summarized the study that was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Specifically, they found that microbial diversity was lower in winter, when pollution levels are two to three times higher.

During that time, the Moraxella bacterium dominated. While Moraxella is common in airways, it can increase the risk of respiratory infections and inflammation if there is too much of it, the news site explained.

The researchers also found that exposure to specific pollutants, including black carbon and benzene, was linked to increases in potentially harmful bacteria and decreases in protective ones.

The seasonal differences could be linked to children spending more time indoors during the winter, which limits exposure to a diverse array of microbes, Air Quality News explained.

Indoor pollutants, including those used in cleaning products, were also found to affect the microbiota.

Why is air pollution concerning?

Exposure to air pollution has been correlated with a number of health threats, including stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

According to the World Health Organization, the combined effects of indoor and outdoor pollution contribute to about 7 million premature deaths worldwide each year.

Air pollution can also lead to other issues. For instance, one study found that Americans living in areas with high air pollution face twice the chance of developing eczema, an uncomfortable skin condition. Another team of researchers said that air pollution can increase dementia risk in cardiometabolic disease patients.

Many airborne pollutants, including the exhaust from vehicle tailpipes, also contribute to the overheating of our planet, which threatens public safety due to the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather such as droughts, hurricanes, heat waves, and flooding.

What's being done about air pollution?

According to the study's authors, their findings "also point to the importance of public health interventions aimed at reducing children's exposure to both indoor and outdoor pollutants, especially short-term, through behavioral guidance and urban planning measures."

They suggest policies targeting school environments, commuting routes, and indoor air quality.

More broadly, many scientists are looking for ways to eliminate or reduce air pollutants in our environment. For instance, a group at Stanford University is turning pollution into stone.

Some companies and governments are also trying to reduce these airborne contaminants. For one, Ben & Jerry's is working with New England dairy farms to reduce air pollution through its Caring Dairy program. And a New York law will require all Lyfts and Ubers to be EVs by 2030.

You can make an impact by changing the way you get around. Try walking, cycling, and using public transit when possible.

