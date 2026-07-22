Chicago has the world's worst air again as Canadian wildfire smoke sends people back into masks

A fire emergency in one country can quickly become an air-quality crisis in another.

People in Chicago are once again under warnings to avoid unnecessary time outdoors and use masks as smoke settles back over the city.

What's happening?

Around 7 a.m. Monday, IQAir showed Chicago at 153, a level considered unhealthy for everyone and putting the city at No. 1 worldwide for air pollution.

As CBS Chicago reported, by 9 a.m., the city was down to fourth on the global list, behind Lahore, Kinshasa, and Jerusalem, and CBS Chicago said it was still one of just two U.S. cities in the top 10 alongside Detroit.

The smoky air is tied to wildfire smoke moving south from Canada. Federal officials there reported nearly 1,000 active fires and about 11,000 square miles burned nationwide.

While officials said Ontario fire activity is starting to ease, the smoke continues drifting into northern U.S. states.

Monday's conditions were still serious, but not close to as severe as the previous Thursday's, when CBS Chicago said Chicago's air quality climbed to 753 in the "extremely hazardous" category, and the highest level ever recorded for the city.

State officials have kept an air pollution action day in place through Monday night, and an Air Quality Alert remained in effect through midnight.

Why does it matter?

Bad air does more than make the skyline look hazy. It can quickly become a public health threat.

Health experts told CBS Chicago that people with asthma or heart disease should be especially cautious, but even otherwise healthy people can be affected if they spend too much time outside or do strenuous activity in the smoke.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods far beyond the immediate flames. Wildfires can destroy homes and ecosystems, but the smoke they generate can also travel hundreds of miles, disrupting work, school, travel, and outdoor events while increasing the risk of respiratory illness and heart problems, and putting added strain on local health systems.

When smoke lingers, festivals, construction jobs, delivery work, and other outdoor activities become more difficult and more dangerous, especially for workers who do not have the option to stay inside.

A fire emergency in one country can quickly become an air-quality crisis in another.

What's being done?

Officials continue to monitor air conditions and warn residents to limit exposure while the alert remains active.

In Canada, crews have been battling major fires, including with helicopter support, as authorities work to contain burn zones and take advantage of improving weather in some regions.

In Chicago, people are being advised to check the air quality index before heading outside, reduce strenuous activity, keep windows closed if smoke is noticeable, and consider a well-fitting mask when outdoor exposure is unavoidable.

Juan Oropuz, who was working outside at Roscoe Village Burger Fest, told CBS Chicago he was taking precautions because he and his mother have respiratory conditions.

"From working outside and everything like that, sometimes it's harder for me to breathe outside," Oropuz said to the outlet. "I do have a mask for that reason alone, for the smoke and everything."

Keeping rescue inhalers accessible, using high-quality air filters when possible, and paying attention to official alerts can help households reduce health risks during future episodes.

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