Video shows Tesla Model S go head-to-head with Chevrolet Corvette in drag race — see who gets left behind

The Chevy Corvette is an iconic speedster on the road, but its days of dominance appeared to be a thing of the past.

Tesla Cars Only (@teslacarsonly), a Tesla fan account on X, showed some undeniable video evidence that EVs simply are in a different league.

TESLA MODEL S SHOWING CHEVROLET CORVETTE DUST IN A DRAG RACE. pic.twitter.com/osmpgIOV4G — TESLA CARS ONLY⚡️ (@teslacarsonly) September 5, 2023

The footage shows the cars in white trim side-by-side for an undisclosed drag race. They inch off the line together, but it doesn't take long for the Tesla to make the competition no contest with its superior acceleration on display. It ends up crossing the line with a time of 9.36 seconds compared to the Corvette's 10.61 seconds.

"TESLA MODEL S SHOWING CHEVROLET CORVETTE DUST IN A DRAG RACE," Tesla Cars Only excitedly captioned the post.

This outcome highlights the growing performance capabilities of electric vehicles for less savvy auto fans. The Chevrolet Corvette is known for its 0 to 60 mile-per-hour time of 2.9 seconds, while the Tesla Model S boasts a time of 1.99 seconds.

EVs' quick, responsive acceleration is one of their calling cards. It can help you win a race, or outrun an obnoxious truck driver who thinks "rolling coal" is a cool stunt.

Another major benefit of EVs is not sending out pollution into the air. Researchers are uncovering that this is benefiting residents by saving them from dangerous gases linked to respiratory and cardiovascular issues like nitrogen dioxide.

EVs are also far better for the planet over their lifetime than gas-powered cars. Electrifying transportation is one of the clearest ways forward to slow the overheating of the planet that contributes to extreme weather.

In 2025, Tesla faced a particularly challenging year with struggling sales and bad press over its Robotaxi rollout and Elon Musk's controversial moves.

Cars like the Model S Plaid and its speed and acceleration, though, are more often praised than criticized. It's also not a bad thing that more competitors are entering the EV space and potentially outperforming Tesla with sports cars.

With more offerings from rival brands trying to lure sports car enthusiasts to their EVs, drivers can go faster than ever with less harm to the planet.

