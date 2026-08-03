GM is already lining up a lower-cost Chevrolet Equinox EV redesign for 2029

General Motors is reportedly moving on much faster than expected from the first-generation Chevrolet Equinox EV, planning a lower-cost redesign by 2029.

As Motor1 reported, the shift could point to a bigger push toward more affordable electric options in one of the auto market's most popular segments.

What's happening?

If the schedule cited by the outlet holds up, the current Equinox EV would be replaced after only about two years. A second-generation model could arrive around the turn of 2029 and go on sale for the 2029 model year.

The redesign is also expected to bring a change in platform. Motor1 reported that instead of remaining on GM's BEV3 architecture, which is shared with larger and pricier EVs like the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac models, the next Equinox EV would switch to BEV-N, a new setup intended for lower-cost electric vehicles.

Moving to that architecture is said to lower manufacturing expenses and make cabin packaging more efficient, which could give drivers more practical interior room while also strengthening GM's position in the affordable EV segment.

Those plans come during a softer stretch for Chevy's EV business. Motor1 reported that Chevrolet previously sold 57,945 Equinox EVs, but first-half deliveries this year dropped to 16,249, leaving the model ranked fifth in EV sales.

Why does it matter?

Transportation costs can take a major bite out of household budgets. Electric vehicles can help drivers save money on fuel and usually require less routine maintenance than gas-powered cars, since they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

If GM can build the next Equinox EV at a lower cost, that could eventually help more consumers feel comfortable buying an electric vehicle instead of sticking with a gas model. That could be especially important in the compact SUV segment, where families often want practicality without paying luxury-level prices.

A stronger lineup of lower-cost EVs could also help reduce tailpipe pollution, which is linked to health concerns and planet-warming gases. More competition in the segment may also push automakers to offer better prices, longer driving ranges, and smarter designs.

What's being done?

GM appears to be treating the redesign as part of a broader effort to reshape its entry-level EV lineup, rather than simply waiting for the current Equinox EV to regain momentum. Motor1 noted the company is expressing satisfaction with the early returns on relaunching the Chevy Bolt.

By shifting to a dedicated platform for affordable EVs, the company is betting it can improve both value and efficiency.

"GM's decision to fast-track a second-generation Equinox EV shows it's thinking beyond today's sales slump," Motor1 assessed. "If the new BEV-N platform delivers meaningful cost savings, Chevy could make one of the segment's best-value EVs even more competitive."

The challenge is that many automakers are thinking the same way, with a push for more affordable EVs throughout the market. Time will tell if the revamped Equinox EV can break through and become a favorite for shopping towards the end of the decade.

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