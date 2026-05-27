Chevy is finally fixing two of the biggest complaints about its electric vehicles

The updates suggest Chevy is trying to make sure affordability no longer means compromising on convenience.

Chevy is addressing two of the loudest complaints about its electric SUVs: charging access and audio quality.

According to a report from Electrek, the 2027 Equinox EV and Blazer EV are set to receive upgrades that could make daily ownership much easier.

GM is updating the new Chevy Equinox EV and Blazer EV with a built-in North American Charging Standard, or NACS, port. That means the new models will be able to plug directly into Tesla's Supercharger network instead of relying on the CCS connector used on current versions.

Tesla's network of more than 3,000 Supercharger locations and upwards of 37,000 charging points across the United States.

Chevy is also upgrading the in-car audio setup. The 2027 Blazer EV LT and RS trims are expected to add an optional premium Bose eight-speaker setup, and the Equinox EV will be available with a premium Bose sound system.

The 2026 Equinox EV and Blazer EV are sold with only a basic six-speaker stereo and no audio upgrade option, a frequent complaint from drivers, according to Electrek. Current pricing starts at $34,995 for the 2026 Equinox EV and $44,600 for the 2026 Blazer EV.

Electrek noted that the shift comes as GM faces pressure from newer rivals such as the updated Toyota bZ4X and Hyundai IONIQ 5, which both offer longer ranges and NACS ports.

Electric vehicles can save drivers money on fuel and typically require less routine maintenance than gas-powered cars because they have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes.

While public charging is becoming more convenient with updated NACS ports, the cheapest option for many drivers is still charging at home. To learn how much you can save with a Level-2 at-home charger, connect with the experts at Qmerit for quick and free installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can dramatically increase the savings associated with EV ownership, since charging with your own energy is often cheaper than using public stations or relying solely on the grid.

If you're interested in upgrading your home with solar, check out EnergySage's free resources. Those who connect with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on panel installation costs.

GM has called the Equinox EV "America's most affordable 315+ mile range EV," and the 2027 updates suggest Chevy is trying to make sure affordability no longer means compromising on charging access or everyday comfort.

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