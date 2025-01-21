  • Tech Tech

Social media user sparks heated debate about 'nonchalant' use of harmful technology: 'Its impact is beyond devastating'

"There's so much good use we could put this technology to, but instead we just waste it."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"There's so much good use we could put this technology to, but instead we just waste it."

Photo Credit: iStock

OpenAI's ChatGPT was the fastest-growing web platform just two months after its launch in 2022 — and its popularity even led to a South Park episode dedicated to its cultural takeover.

However, ChatGPT has a dark side, and after a Redditor raised the issue in the r/Anticonsumption community, a passionate discussion ensued. 

"Does it drive anyone else crazy seeing how many everyday people use ChatGPT for literally everything!!" the original poster vented. "People are so nonchalant about it and act as if it's just like Googling something when it actually is horrible for the environment."

They added that they don't hesitate to openly discuss the problem, and they realized many people don't know just how much energy one query takes. 

According to Goldman Sachs, a single ChatGPT query requires 10 times more energy than a Google search. Unfortunately, dirty fuels generate much of that power — a worrying proposition given that gas, oil, and coal spew toxic fumes when burned and are the primary reason why the planet is overheating at a dangerous rate

"Why must the worst things for our planet be oh so popular and integrated into the cultural zeitgeist??" the OP asked. 

Watch now: High-speed rail can cut an hour commute to 15 minutes — so why isn't it more prevalent?

Several Redditors were surprised to discover that ChatGPT queries were so energy-intensive, in addition to learning from others in the discussion thread that AI data centers also use massive amounts of water to cool their systems. 

"Its impact is beyond devastating," a commenter wrote

One person suggested that all of that resource use was practically for nothing, as the spread of false information is rampant among AI platforms. "People use [ChatGPT] like it's Google to answer extremely simple questions and still get the answer wrong," they wrote

Indeed, in one case, being unaware of ChatGPT's pitfalls may have led to an embarrassing and career-damaging snafu. In 2023, a judge sanctioned two New York lawyers who filed a legal brief with six case citations fabricated by the AI chatbot, per Reuters

Commenters also shared more holistic perspectives on the matter. Some highlighted why responsible resource consumption could ultimately create a better future for everyone.

"I think part of the issue is that people are afraid of losing the privileges and comforts they currently enjoy. The irony is that this very refusal to let go of environmentally harmful habits is what will ultimately cause them to lose the comforts," one Redditor suggested

Others lamented how ChatGPT overuse overshadowed AI's potential benefits, such as more accurate weather forecasting.

"There's so much good use we could put this technology to, but instead we just waste it," another Redditor said

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x