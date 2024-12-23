  • Business Business

Meta in hot water after releasing 'gross' AI-generated images: 'These spread false information'

"They misinform the science and muddy the waters of reality."

by Leo Collis
"They misinform the science and muddy the waters of reality."

Photo Credit: iStock

Seeing the Northern Lights is a common bucket list item for many. 

2024 has been one of the best years to witness the aurora borealis, with the British Geological Survey pointing out that strong solar activity affecting Earth's magnetic field has brought the aerial light display to more southerly regions in the northern hemisphere than usual. 

View on Threads

But not all of us were lucky enough to witness this phenomenon, and Facebook and Instagram owner Meta thought it would come to the rescue for anyone experiencing jealousy.

"POV: you missed the northern lights IRL, so you made your own with MetaAI," it posted on Threads, accompanied by artificial intelligence images of the aurora over recognizable U.S. locations.

To put it kindly, the post did not go down so well.

"As a NASA engineer and artist I constantly need to debunk these fake images," one Threads user commented. "These spread false information and only make our cultural intelligence worse. They misinform the science and muddy the waters of reality. No one wants this and to promote it like this is misguided at best." 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"In what universe would anyone want this," another said.

There are a number of issues at play here. One is the fact that it might stop money going to the photographers who captured remarkable images of one of the world's most stunning — and rare — natural occurrences.

Another is the dilution of a shared experience. Creating artificial images of the aurora makes the event less exclusive to those who actually did witness it, and it shifts the conversation away from the natural event to a fabricated one. 

But it's also a serious waste. According to MIT Technology Review, making an AI image uses as much energy as charging a smartphone. Encouraging users to engage in this practice will be an electricity drain and ramp up the production of pollution as energy providers — which still mostly rely on dirty fuels to create power — try to keep up with power demand. 

AI requires large data centers, which consume a lot of power and water. While the technology can be put to good use — such as for improved healthcare and better crop production — using it for computer-generated Northern Lights pictures is a frivolous activity that will add up to a huge waste of resources.

Given the negative outcry, Meta might want to take the feedback to heart and reconsider how it uses AI.

"Gross," one Threads user said. "Real photos over AI every time."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x