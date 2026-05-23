The debate is unfolding at a particularly sensitive moment, as the city is implementing mandatory water restrictions.

Charlotte leaders are considering a temporary pause on new data centers as the city faces its worst drought in 20 years, per WCNC. But as WSOC TV journalist Joe Bruno (@joebrunoclt) shared in a TikTok video, it would not affect two bigger developments the city already cleared.

What's Happening?

Bruno reports that the Charlotte City Council is weighing a 150-day moratorium on data centers, which would buy the city more time.

For now, only one proposed project would be affected by the pause, according to Bruno. It's a proposed 40,000-square-foot facility in east Charlotte near Hood Road that would border homes.

Meanwhile, two much larger developments would continue, as the City Council had previously approved them. According to Bruno, one approved in 2023 near University City Drive would cover 2.5 million square feet and is projected to need 1.2 million gallons of reclaimed water a day during peak summer periods.

He also reported that another project approved in 2024 on Morris Chapel Road could reach 3 million square feet. Bruno added that Charlotte already has around 1 million square feet of active data-center space. He said those facilities use abEnergy'sf Duke Energy's electricity now, with that share projected to reach 10% by 2030.

Why Does It Matter?

The debate is unfolding at a particularly sensitive moment, as the city is implementing mandatory water restrictions. Charlotte is in an ongoing drought, making any large industrial water demand especially controversial.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Even when reclaimed water is part of the equation, residents are clearly uneasy about how resource-intensive development could affect their communities.

There is also the broader energy issue. Data centers are closely tied to the AI boom because they power the computing behind cloud services, digital tools, and, increasingly, AI systems. That can come with some potential upsides. AI can help improve grid planning, support cleaner energy integration, and make certain systems more efficient.

However, the infrastructure behind it can also drive up electricity demand, strain water supplies used for cooling, raise security and misuse concerns, and potentially increase utility costs. On the energy front, powering data centers with polluting energy sources could lead to the human-driven factors behind droughts.

For nearby residents, the issue is far from theoretical. The Hood Road proposal would be located next to homes, and commenters raised concerns about harm to the community and limited job creation.

The proposed moratorium is one of the clearest signs that city officials are trying to catch up with a fast-growing industry.

While a temporary freeze would not reverse earlier approvals, it could give Charlotte time to decide whether future data centers should be located near neighborhoods, what standards they should be required to meet, and how drought conditions should factor in.

What's Being Done?

Bruno said Tuesday's City Council hearing will focus on the moratorium. Public hearings and local zoning meetings can be some of the most direct opportunities for residents to weigh in on similar projects.

Submitting proposals early, asking questions about water and electricity demand, and pressing for clear siting rules can help communities understand the implications. Residents have scored key victories in these areas by making their voices heard.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.