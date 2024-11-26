Federal officials sound the alarm after confirmed cases of disease more than double: 'Outbreaks emphasize the need for public awareness'

Public knowledge of the associated symptoms might be low, stopping people from seeing medical attention if they are unfamiliar with the risks.

A federal agency has detailed the rising cases of a dangerous disease in the United States, and a warming climate might be to blame.

What's happening?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2024 has seen more than 6,800 cases of dengue fever in the United States. That's more than double the 3,352 reported in 2023.

ABC News highlighted the CDC's findings, detailing that 4,400 were from within the nation and 2,300 were associated with travel. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, made up 4,200 of the total cases.

Dengue is spread by infected mosquitoes, and one in four people who contract the virus develop symptoms. These include fever, rash, nausea, and vomiting, while joint and bone pain is also often reported. In severe cases, it can be fatal.

Why is the rise in dengue cases concerning?

"The uptick in locally transmitted dengue cases across parts of the United States is concerning, as it signals how shifting environmental factors — such as warmer temperatures and increased travel — are creating conditions for mosquitoes to spread in new areas," Dr. John Brownstein, epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, told ABC News.

"While the virus remains rare in much of the U.S., small outbreaks emphasize the need for public awareness and preventive steps to curb further spread."

According to experts, 2024 is on course to be the hottest year on record. For mosquitoes, that means that the length of time and the areas in which they can thrive are expanding, which is why dengue cases are on the rise and being seen in areas typically not used to such health concerns.

Because of that, some medical facilities might not be prepared to deal with these types of illnesses, while public knowledge of the associated symptoms might also be low, stopping people from seeking medical attention if they are unfamiliar with the risks.

What can be done to avoid dengue?

As ABC shared, the CDC has advised that mosquito repellents, long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and staying inside can all help to prevent mosquito bites. The federal agency also noted that getting rid of standing water can reduce the areas available for mosquitoes to breed.

If we zoom out, though, among the most important changes we need to make is to slow the rapid rate of rising global temperatures. While this largely falls at the feet of international governments to implement effective pollution-reduction measures, and large corporations also need to be more responsible about the amount of planet-warming gases they produce in their operations, we can also do our part to make a difference.

As the People for Bikes detailed, if 10% of the population swapped one journey a day in a gas-guzzling vehicle for a bike ride, we could cut transport pollution by 10%.

Meanwhile, a study published by the National Institutes of Health pointed out that plant-based meat substitutes have a 50% reduced environmental impact compared to the real thing.

