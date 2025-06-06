Chinese firm announces new tech that could completely transform future vehicles — here are the details

Battery giant CATL has created technology that could make charging your electric car nearly as quick as pumping gas, InsideEVs reported.

Their latest lithium-iron phosphate battery delivers hundreds of miles of driving range after just five minutes connected to a charger, surpassing rival BYD's fast-charging innovation. This second-generation Shenxing battery charges quickly, with impressive technical capabilities.

"This new 12C battery can add 2.5 kilometers of range per second, allowing drivers to get 323 miles of range in just five minutes of charging — more than BYD's 248 miles in around the same time," InsideEVs noted.

The technology tackles a key concern for people considering electric vehicles — charging time — and performs impressively in cold conditions, maintaining quick charging abilities even when temperatures drop to 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

CATL unveiled the technology just before Auto Shanghai, a major showcase for battery and EV innovations. The company, which provides batteries to car manufacturers including Tesla, Ford, and General Motors, developed this system amid efforts to make electric vehicles more practical for everyday drivers.

According to InsideEVs, the battery can "go from 5% to 80% in just 15 minutes" even at minus-10 degrees Celsius. This cold-weather capability matters for people living in regions with harsh winters where EV batteries often struggle to maintain their ranges and charging speeds.

Alongside the ultra-fast-charging LFP battery, CATL introduced two additional breakthroughs: a dual-power battery system that combines different cell types to reach 932 miles of range and the first commercial sodium-ion battery. The sodium option offers environmental benefits by decreasing dependence on lithium mining while delivering exceptional cold-weather reliability, keeping 93% of its capacity even at minus-22 F.

For you at home, these advances translate to shorter waits at charging stations and greater confidence using an EV in all seasons. Quick charging eliminates an obstacle to switching to electric, which can cut your transportation costs in comparison to gasoline vehicles.

Installing solar panels at your residence can lower your charging expenses even more. EnergySage is a simple platform that helps you compare solar installation quotes to maximize these benefits.

Though American consumers might not see these batteries soon because of the Trump administration's tariffs on goods from China, the innovations demonstrate what's achievable. Similar technologies will likely appear in U.S. market EVs over the next several years as car companies license or create comparable systems to stay relevant in the landscape.

