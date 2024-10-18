Chinese EV travels over 550 miles on single charge thanks to revolutionary battery — here's how it could influence the American auto industry

The combination of battery power with the unique swap concept is an enticing solution to range fears.

YouTuber Ran has documented an impressive road trip across part of China using a Nio electric ET5 sedan, showcasing an astounding range and a powerful battery.

The nearly hour-long documentary highlights great performance and innovations for the automaker that could be pace-setting for others in the industry.

Things start to get interesting for Ran when he pulls into one of Nio's battery-swapping stations, switching out his 75-kilowatt-hour pack for a massive 150-kilowatt-hour unit. He ordered the battery on his phone.

"It's ready for me," Ran said during an automated spectacle as the sedan self-guides into the garage-like building. The batteries are switched in minutes.

Nio has more than 2,000 of these swap stations in China and Europe, according to InsideEVs. The process can start with a voice command and has been documented by other social media users.

The larger, semi-solid-state battery stole the show, delivering a 554-mile range before hitting 0% on the charge gauge, as noted by an InsideEVs report about the trip.

"Full solid-state batteries promise to vastly improve safety, energy density, and charging speeds over current-generation lithium-ion batteries … Semi-solid-state tech … offers some of the same benefits," InsideEVs wrote.

But Kelley Blue Book reports that Americans travel less than 40 miles a day on average, well within the ability of most EVs on the market — essentially putting to bed so-called range anxiety.

The common Tesla Model 3 has a substantial estimated range of 363 miles, along with more than 50,000 superchargers worldwide that can provide a power-up in about 15 minutes, for reference.

Ran's video also shows unique images of the Chinese landscape, including mountainous formations, windmills on the horizon, and other EVs sharing the road.

"Now let's have a look at the whole journey we had today," he said as he pulled up an app on his phone. His partner on the trip was Nomi, Nio's artificial intelligent dashboard unit that has eyes and can talk.

While fascinating, automakers and battery developers stateside and elsewhere are making similar equipment. Ample is operating a system of battery-swap stations in California with plans to grow. The Ford Mustang Mach-E set a world record for range, traveling 569.64 miles on a charge.

Competition in the sector should translate to better, less expensive rides for consumers in a growing market. The International Energy Agency notes that one in five vehicles sold globally last year were electric. Sales are encouraged in the U.S. by robust tax breaks for both new and used models.

Importantly, an EV that replaces a gas-burner in the U.S., China, or in any location in the world reduces the amount of heat-trapping exhaust being churned out, as reported by the U.S. Energy Department. Particles in vehicle exhaust are linked by medical experts to increased risk for lung, heart, and other health problems.

Switching to an EV can also save you up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance costs.

Ran reviews mileage and expenses at the end of his run. Nio charged him $42.46 for the powerful battery for up to two days of use. He didn't need that much time to make the long trek.

The data breakdown includes details on how much power went to things like seat massagers and climate controls. Those features impact the EV's range, Ran notes. But they also make 11 hours of driving bearable, in his opinion.

And the big battery potential should appeal to most motorists.

"I love the idea of borrowing a higher spec battery," one viewer commented on the video.

