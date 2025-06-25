  • Tech Tech

Tech company unveils next-gen electric device with game-changing feature: 'Intelligence and personalization'

Its tech would solve a major issue many people have in switching to an EV.

by Cody Januszko
Its tech would solve a major issue many people have in switching to an EV.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

CATL, a Chinese battery company, has unveiled a technology that could change the electric vehicle landscape. 

As Electrek reported, CATL's new batteries can be switched out in 100 seconds, making the recharging timeline similar to that of pumping gas. 

An InsideEVs reporter tried out a similar experience. Essentially, you pull into a station, and the depleted battery is switched out for a charged one in a few minutes. With CATL's tech, the time to switch is reduced even further. 

The first vehicles featuring CATL's Choco-SEB batteries are hitting the EV market in China. The Oshan 520 comes in at the equivalent of $23,100. 

The company hopes to have 1,000 battery swap stations across 31 cities in China by the end of the calendar year, according to Electrek. 

"The simpler the solutions we provide, the better our automotive partners can leverage their strengths in intelligence and personalization to create value for users," Yang Jun, the CEO of CATL's battery swapping arm, said in a news release

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Being able to swap in a new battery in the time it takes to fill a tank with gas would solve a major issue many people have in switching to an EV, as they do not want to wait for a charge

However, EVs are a much better choice for the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EVs contribute much less to heat-trapping pollution, even when accounting for the manufacturing process, their batteries, and electricity consumed via charging.

EVs are also good for public health. As more EVs replace traditional vehicles on roads, everyone breathes cleaner air. 

EVs are also more cost-effective. The Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that EV owners can save thousands of dollars over the lifespans of their vehicles. 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Investing in solar energy can be a valuable way to enhance your savings from driving an EV via lower charging costs. EnergySage is a free platform where you can get installation quotes from local, vetted installers.

Until battery swapping is more widespread, charging is the only option for EV owners. 

"Battery swapping is not only CATL's endeavor but also the endeavor of everyone who wants to promote sustainable development. We hope to bring together more forces through the Choco-Swap ecosystem to jointly promote the prosperous development of the battery swapping industry," said Robin Zeng, founder, chairman, and CEO of CATL.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x