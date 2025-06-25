Tech company unveils next-gen electric device with game-changing feature: 'Intelligence and personalization'

Its tech would solve a major issue many people have in switching to an EV.

CATL, a Chinese battery company, has unveiled a technology that could change the electric vehicle landscape.

As Electrek reported, CATL's new batteries can be switched out in 100 seconds, making the recharging timeline similar to that of pumping gas.

An InsideEVs reporter tried out a similar experience. Essentially, you pull into a station, and the depleted battery is switched out for a charged one in a few minutes. With CATL's tech, the time to switch is reduced even further.

The first vehicles featuring CATL's Choco-SEB batteries are hitting the EV market in China. The Oshan 520 comes in at the equivalent of $23,100.

The company hopes to have 1,000 battery swap stations across 31 cities in China by the end of the calendar year, according to Electrek.

"The simpler the solutions we provide, the better our automotive partners can leverage their strengths in intelligence and personalization to create value for users," Yang Jun, the CEO of CATL's battery swapping arm, said in a news release.

Being able to swap in a new battery in the time it takes to fill a tank with gas would solve a major issue many people have in switching to an EV, as they do not want to wait for a charge.

However, EVs are a much better choice for the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EVs contribute much less to heat-trapping pollution, even when accounting for the manufacturing process, their batteries, and electricity consumed via charging.

EVs are also good for public health. As more EVs replace traditional vehicles on roads, everyone breathes cleaner air.

EVs are also more cost-effective. The Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that EV owners can save thousands of dollars over the lifespans of their vehicles.

Investing in solar energy can be a valuable way to enhance your savings from driving an EV via lower charging costs. EnergySage is a free platform where you can get installation quotes from local, vetted installers.

Until battery swapping is more widespread, charging is the only option for EV owners.

"Battery swapping is not only CATL's endeavor but also the endeavor of everyone who wants to promote sustainable development. We hope to bring together more forces through the Choco-Swap ecosystem to jointly promote the prosperous development of the battery swapping industry," said Robin Zeng, founder, chairman, and CEO of CATL.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.