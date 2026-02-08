Eye-opening data reveals which EV batteries last the longest: 'Benchmarks are shifting'

Drivers can be excited at the future.

Data has revealed which electric vehicle batteries offer the lowest degradation rates.

Interesting Engineering reported that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited produces batteries that endure the longest among industry competitors.

The data came from Morgan Stanley Research, which conducted "real-world testing" of 12 EV models, as well as 100 sample batteries.

The batteries were then analyzed after the EVs operated for 1.25 million miles. According to Interesting Engineering, CATL batteries "retained approximately 400 kilometres (250 miles) of range," while "competitor cells retained 350 km (218 miles) or less under the same conditions."

A previous performance study reinforced the longevity of CATL batteries, finding that CATL was the "only of the four lithium iron phosphate suppliers whose batteries remained in operation without replacement for 14 years."

Looking ahead, one of the main focuses of the EV industry is increasing battery longevity and improving the performance of battery storage cells.

CATL's advancements in battery lifespan are one step toward fulfilling that goal. The company also began large-scale manufacturing of its 587Ah energy cells, another step in providing the EV industry with battery solutions.

IE added that automakers are continuing to prioritize "high-capacity cells with proven resistance to degradation" since the demand for energy storage continues to increase.

In addition to producing significantly less pollution than gas-guzzling cars, EVs save drivers money through reduced refueling costs and far less maintenance.

One way motorists are saving more money on EVs is through domestic solar panels. Charging your electric vehicle at home when your house runs on solar power is one of the best ways to reduce overall costs.

Meanwhile, drivers can be excited at the future of electric vehicles, as improved batteries provide improved range and greater longevity.

"The data suggests that current manufacturing benchmarks are shifting toward high-throughput, low-cost production models that do not compromise the operational lifespan of the battery system," reported IE.

