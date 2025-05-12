Scientists use innovative breeding experiment to create a new kind of cow: 'Potentially a hugely significant moment'

"Going to be key to continuing to provide nutritious food to the public."

One of Scotland's longest-running livestock breeding experiments has just added a new calf named Hilda to its herd, and she's genetically tailored to produce less methane for the greater good.

The Langhill breeding experiment has been running since 1973, and its newest calf was born through in vitro fertilization with the hope of reducing methane pollution in livestock, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Methane is a planet-warming gas that's 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide when looked at over a 20-year timespan. Livestock is responsible for about one-third of global anthropogenic methane emissions, and the gas accounts for 12% of Europe's output.

Cows love to munch on grass and feed, but part of their digestive process involves fermenting that food in their rumen — one of their four stomach compartments — and releasing methane as a byproduct, primarily through belches.

Researchers have been exploring ways to curb this output through feed management, alternative diets, and even vaccines, but Hilda was bred to produce less methane right out of the womb.

Professor Richard Dewhurst, from Scotland's Rural College, shared that by using IVF, they can transfer eggs from six- or eight-month-old animals to more mature surrogates, reducing the generation interval and speeding up the breeding process.

"With global consumption of dairy produce continuing to grow, breeding livestock for sustainability is extremely important," Dewhurst said. "The birth of Hilda is potentially a hugely significant moment for the U.K. dairy industry."

"We will use a new genomic assessment alongside existing production and environmental efficiency indices to select elite, methane-efficient heifers for breeding."

This will help the U.K. fulfill its voluntary pledge to reduce global methane pollution by 30% by 2030, the report explained.

However, it's not just livestock. The European Union shared that the energy sector, including the production of dirty fuels like oil and gas, is responsible for about one-third of global methane production.

This means that shifting to more sustainable energy sources like solar and wind remains as important as ever in order to reach our climate goals and restore balance to the climate.

Improving the "methane efficiency" of dairy cows is still vital in controlling pollution and could have a vast impact across the globe, according to Rob Simmons of the Paragon Veterinary Group.

"Genetic improvement in methane efficiency is going to be key to continuing to provide nutritious food to the public, while controlling the impact of methane emissions on the environment in the future," said Simmons, per the article.

