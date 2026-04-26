"Accelerating the shift to heat pump technology requires both innovation and a strong professional ecosystem."

Heat pumps are quickly becoming a preferred HVAC option for homeowners worldwide, and one company is investing heavily to accelerate their adoption.

Carrier Global Corporation, a leader in energy solutions and heat pump manufacturing, announced an investment in the U.K.-based startup Heat Geek.

According to a press release, the news came as Carrier aimed to expand the adoption of residential heat pumps across Europe.

Heat pumps work differently from traditional HVAC systems: instead of generating heat like fossil-fuel or electric-resistance systems, they move ambient heat from the air into and out of a space.





This technology is reversible and can heat or cool your home much more efficiently than conventional units.

Heat Geek specializes in these units and operates a sales platform connecting homeowners with trained local installers to find the most efficient unit for their situation.

While Heat Geek does not operate in the U.S., the HVAC experts at Palmetto can help you if you're looking to upgrade. Palmetto offers $0-down HVAC leases that can lower your overall energy costs by half.

While the transition from gas boilers to electric heat pumps can save you big on energy bills, Carrier emphasized the importance of connecting with vetted installers before making the switch.

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"Accelerating the shift to heat pump technology requires both innovation and a strong professional ecosystem," said Thomas Heim, Carrier's President of Climate Solutions Europe.

"Heat Geek is building an innovative platform that supports skilled installers and raises the standard for system design and installation. Strengthening this ecosystem will be key to scaling electrified heating across Europe."

This investment is just one of many examples suggesting there's a bright future for this highly efficient technology.

In 2024, heat pump sales outpaced traditional gas furnaces by 32%, with over 4.1 million units sold.

Furthermore, improvements in compression and refrigeration have proved modern heat pumps capable of providing comfortable heat in the most frigid climates.

If you want to transform your home's comfort and utility costs, a Palmetto HVAC lease might be a good investment. Plans start as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

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