Homeowner dismantles major HVAC myth with 'real world experience' during -18 degree cold snap: 'We've had an exceptionally cold winter'

Heating your home through a deep freeze can send energy bills soaring. So what happens if you're relying on a heat pump when temperatures fall below zero?



A Reddit user in central Ohio just documented a full week of performance in subzero temperatures, and the results could reshape how you think about upgrading your system. In a post shared to the r/heatpumps subreddit, Ben from Ben's Eco Adventure (@bensecoadventure) documented exactly how his cold-climate heat pump handled the cold.

"We've had an exceptionally cold winter," he explained. During a cold snap that dipped to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit, Ben said his heat pump covered roughly 80% of the home's heat, with backup heat kicking on for only about an hour per day. Above roughly eight degrees Fahrenheit, the backup heat didn't run at all, a big improvement over older single-stage heat pumps.

"This system is a beast," he says. For homeowners used to those older systems, this is a clear sign that modern cold-climate heat can perform efficiently in much lower temperatures, which can translate into lower energy use and more stable utility bills.

If you're exploring what an upgrade could look like, TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi can help you better understand high-efficiency HVAC options and connect you with trusted installers. Pairing efficient equipment with proper insulation is what unlocks the biggest savings.





Pairing efficient equipment with proper insulation is key. Ben explains that an addition with poor insulation didn't stay quite as warm as the main structure.

Reddit commenters weighed in on Ben's real-world data.

"I think this is evidence of how important insulation and install are," replied one user.

"I would never have gotten one if I knew I would need gas later anyway, but it does make sense in new builds and for people going dual fuel," wrote another Redditor.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If watching a heat pump thrive at minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit has you rethinking your setup, there are practical next steps to consider. Modern systems are more adaptable and affordable than many homeowners realize.

