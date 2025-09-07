Next-gen home appliance wins major award for incredibly efficient capabilities: 'We saw an opportunity to integrate these systems'

When it comes to HVAC, less is certainly more — whether that be using less energy or requiring fewer pieces of equipment.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that Carrier's air-to-water heat pump with integrated domestic hot water was honored as a 2025 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media. The company announced the recognition in a press release.

"This award underscores our commitment to engineering products that not only meet the needs of today's homeowners but also contribute to a more sustainable future," declared Olivier Vareille, president and CEO of Hydronics North America at Carrier.

As Green Builder Media detailed in April, the Carrier AWHP with DHW integrates water heating and HVAC in one piece of equipment.

"Hot water is your No. 2 consumer of energy in the home," Matt Vargo, strategic product manager at Carrier, told Green Builder Media. "So, we saw an opportunity to integrate these systems and deliver both air comfort and water heating from a single, efficient solution."

That simplicity is a win for contractors as well, with the entire system arriving in one kit including the heat pump, tank, water heater, and indoor unit.

Instead of cooling nearby areas like traditional heat pump water heaters, the technology does the heat transfer outdoors. That allows for increased comfort indoors via more consistent temperatures.

Another plus of the product is its refrigerant tech and compact design that generate major energy savings through increased efficiency. Carrier revealed the AWHP affords homeowners a coefficient of performance of up to 4.9.

That can play a major role in helping Carrier achieve its stated goals of cutting customers' greenhouse gas pollution by 1 gigaton by 2030. The company has its own target of having net-zero pollution across all its operations by 2050.

Heat pumps and heat pump water heaters are remarkable pieces of tech that can make a major dent in Americans' energy usage. Instead of generating heat from scratch like conventional furnaces, these devices use electricity to transfer heat from the air or the ground into the interior. That is even in frigid temperatures, which is a challenge Vargo alluded to in April.

Carrier is confident that the AWHP will be central to its overall goals.

It "is a cornerstone of our strategy to decarbonize residential heating and cooling while enhancing comfort and performance," said Vareille.

