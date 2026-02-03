Expert debunks harmful claim making rounds on social media: 'Thank you for taking this on'

"This shouldn't have to be explained."

A former U.S. climate negotiator is breaking down how carbon dioxide affects the atmosphere and how its rate of increase is the real issue.

Lia Newman (@LiaAndTheWorld) took to TikTok to explain that, over millennia, Earth kept an equilibrium between processes that emit carbon and those that absorb it.

Breathing, volcanoes, and decomposition all put CO2 into the air. Oceans, forests, and soil pull it back out. This give-and-take kept atmospheric carbon levels steady for a long time.

That balance shifted when industry took off in the mid-1700s.

"When we burn fossil fuels, we're taking carbon that was locked underground for millions of years and releasing it into the atmosphere faster than natural sinks can absorb it," Newman said in the video.

The numbers back this up. Atmospheric CO2 sat at 280 parts per million in 1750. Today, it's increased 52% to 426 ppm. That kind of jump in a few centuries is a blip in geological time.

"CO2 is essential for life, but in excess, it's like a blanket overheating our planet," Newman said. "Natural systems can't keep up."

Her video was made in response to content creator Lucy Biggers. Biggers has argued on TikTok that CO2 isn't a harmful pollutant because our bodies produce it.

One commenter pointed out that something being natural doesn't mean unlimited quantities are safe.

Water is necessary for survival, but too much of it causes floods. Fire is also often seen as bad because of how destructive wildfires can be. Indigenous peoples, however, have been using cultural burns for centuries to manage the land.

It all comes down to using tools and resources in moderation. Observations of CO2's levels becoming excessive are warnings that people should change their habits to create balance again. This is especially true for corporations that pollute and create a lot of that CO2.

Other commenters appreciated having the science laid out in plain terms.

"Very good debunker, thank you for taking this on," one person wrote.

"This shouldn't have to be explained," another added. "thank you for sharing!"

A third took aim at oversimplified takes, writing, "I hate it when people read half a paragraph from a science book and think they're experts. you're doing important work actually educating people on the science."

