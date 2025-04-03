Scientist debunks misleading claim with chilling analogy: 'It doesn't have to be super high ... to have a really big impact'

While not deadly in small amounts, increases in carbon dioxide can be very harmful.

A climate scientist has used a compelling analogy to show that even small increases in carbon dioxide are detrimental to the planet.

A climate scientist from the U.K. Met Office and University of Exeter has used his TikTok platform to debunk a misleading claim that small increases in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere don't cause any harm. Dr. Doug McNeall (@dougmcneall) uses the analogy of hydrogen cyanide to explain his point.

He explains that hydrogen cyanide can be deadly at 180 to 270 parts per million if breathed in for a few minutes. While not deadly in small amounts, increases in carbon dioxide, even at low concentrations, can also be very harmful.

"It doesn't have to be super high ... to have a really big impact," says Dr. Doug McNeall in the video.

Prior to industrialization, scientists know that carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere were stable for around 10,000 years at 280 parts per million. Now, with rising pollution because of our lifestyles, carbon dioxide levels have reached 427 parts per million, which is an increase of nearly 50%, per NASA.

Spreading misinformation about the impacts of a warming planet can discourage people from making changes to their lifestyles that will positively impact the planet. Understanding climate issues is important for spearheading the development of effective solutions that help promote sustainability and mitigate some of the damaging effects of a warming planet.

The good news is that there is still lots we can do to help reduce the amount of harmful pollution we make that causes carbon dioxide levels to rise. Reducing our reliance on dirty energy by switching to renewable energy like solar can help reduce pollution associated with our homes, while using public transport, biking, or switching to an electric vehicle can help reduce pollution produced by driving ICE cars.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.