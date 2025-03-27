Savvy homeowner installs rooftop solar to avoid absurd $900 energy bills: 'My electric bills every month are $0'

Pittsburgh's Sharon Yeager finally took the plunge and added solar panels to her home. She's been thrilled with the results and shared her story with Solar United Neighbors.

Yeager found a solar installer to put up a 5-kilowatt array on her roof. This carried a $19,000 price tag, but she got a 30% tax credit on that amount thanks to the Investment Tax Credit included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"In the summer, my electric bills every month are $0," Yeager said. She was especially pleased with how she could generate credit with her utility during that time and keep electric bills low during the winter, even if her solar generation was lower. She noted how she was sometimes paying $900 a month in the winter while she was on gas heating.

While that's great news for her wallet, switching to solar has loads of other benefits. Burning gas in the home produces unhealthy emissions that can exacerbate health issues. That's on top of the atmospheric pollution it creates and the violent shifts in climate that it entails.

If you're ready to get kitted out with solar yourself, EnergySage has a great tool for finding an installer close to you. WattBuy and HomeBoost can help you get even more out of energy efficiency upgrades. The IRA incentive that Yeager was able to enjoy may not be around forever, though. It could be clawed back by an act of Congress. Be sure to take advantage of it while you can.

While Yeager was happy to take part in a sustainable future, she was eager to highlight how it afforded her true financial independence and stability.

"It's [supporting] my ability to stay in my home. The house is paid off. I'd really rather not leave, and it helps with my operating costs," she said.

