Historic motorcycle company stuns with two new models — here's how they could be 'a cheat code for the city'

Electrek reports that BRP's motorcycle brand, Can-Am, has taken looking cool to ecological heights by launching its first two electric motorcycles, the Can-Am Pulse and Origin. The 50-year-old company, which is known for its dirt bikes, initially announced its electric transition in 2022, as Electrek reported then, and it has made good on that promise, offering models with city and off-road riding styles.

In 2022, BRP President and CEO José Boisjoli told Electrek in a statement: "With the motorcycle industry shifting to electric, we saw an opportunity to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and to re-enter the market. … We look forward to building on the rich history of the Can-Am brand to inspire and impress a new generation of motorcyclists and electric vehicle enthusiasts."

Today, the company has titillated fans with new design teasers and the launch of preorders. While the vehicles have a smaller battery, that feature makes charging faster. Plus, there's no nasty carbon pollution.

Enthusiasts can pay $13,999 to $15,999 for the Pulse, which is described as offering commuters a "cheat code for the city," likely due to the touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and BRP GO! app integration. Get a little dirty off-road with Origin for $14,499 to $16,499.









Electric motorcycles offer similar benefits as electric cars. They are quieter, have fewer moving parts, and do not rely on dirty fuels that hit the pocket hard and cause pollution. Such a purchase in the United States comes with incentives available from the Inflation Reduction Act and ongoing savings on maintenance costs, which can total $1,000 or more for a standard bike.

While some may worry about potential pollution and mining concerns related to lithium batteries, it's important to note that the industry uses roughly 30 million tons of minerals per year for the clean energy transition period, compared to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuel dug up in the same period.

Unfortunately, the price point may sting for some buyers based on the comments. One stated, "Nice bikes but maybe not the best value."

Another person mentioned the range: "Very excited to see Canadian electric motorbikes, but you can't take the adventure bike on any adventures with that range. It's not even close — it needs 3-4 times the battery capacity."

Those on the fence about price and range should read TCD's guide to transitioning to your first electric vehicle.

