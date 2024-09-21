The price of home solar is plummeting — the Expedia of panels can show how to take advantage

"You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

Energy costs can be expensive, but there are people whose passion for clean energy has paved an easier path for others.

Charlie Hadlow has always had a passion for renewable energy. Now, he's the COO of EnergySage, an organization committed to helping people find the best deals on solar energy for their homes.

Hadlow discovered EnergySage while working at another job, and he reached out to founder Vikram Aggarwal to offer his help and get involved.

"I was a huge fan of what they were doing with consumer protection in the industry," Hadlow said.

EnergySage aims to solve the problem of information overload for consumers. There are so many solar energy providers, making it hard for homeowners to know which ones are reliable or cost-effective. Sometimes this overwhelm can cause many people to give up before they even begin, missing out on the savings and benefits of solar.

EnergySage makes things simple by offering a free platform where homeowners can compare vetted providers in their area, see transparent pricing, and choose the best option without having to deal with aggressive sales tactics.

With the help of EnergySage, homeowners can save money. According to Hadlow, people who use the platform spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects, and the company has already saved homeowners over $100 million.

Additionally, once solar panels have been added to a home, the benefits just keep on coming. Using renewable energy like solar can continue to lower energy bills every year, making it a great long-term investment.

Also, by making solar energy installation more approachable for homeowners, EnergySage is helping the environment. More solar energy in homes means less reliance on polluting sources like coal. Hadlow estimates that the projects facilitated through EnergySage prevent nearly 440,000 tons of carbon pollution each year.

EnergySage's impact is growing fast. Hadlow shared that more than one in five people looking to go solar in the U.S. visit their site, and the company recently passed $1 billion in facilitated solar project sales. Looking ahead, Hadlow is excited about the future, confident that EnergySage will continue to help people make smarter, greener choices.

"You don't have to shop through EnergySage, but come get our free information and talk to our free Energy Advisors," Hadlow said. "You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

