Solar project to be built near coal-fired power plant: 'To export renewable energy into the power system'

While coal-fired power stations are typically the enemy of pollution-reduction efforts, this is an example of how damaging energy infrastructure can help in the path to a cleaner power network.

A coal-fired power station is set to be an unlikely ally for a huge solar farm development in Queensland, Australia.

According to Renew Economy, Edify Energy has been approved to build a 200-megawatt solar farm and a 200 MW/800 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) next to the Callide coal-fired power station, using the site's existing infrastructure to send the clean electricity produced to the national grid.

The state of Queensland is looking to add 22 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035, and the Edify project will be located on one of 12 coordinated energy zones, per PV Magazine. When completed, the scheme will help reduce the need for dirty energy and lower energy bills for local residents.

"The project area is located next to the Callide Power Station, and therefore the solar and energy storage facility will be able to maximize its access to the grid and its ability to export renewable energy into the power system," Edify Energy told PV Magazine.

"The proposed BESS component will store excess energy generated by the solar farm and support the grid by providing power to the grid in peak periods of demand or when there is a lack of energy generation," the company added.

While coal-fired power stations are typically the enemy of pollution-reduction efforts, this is an example of how damaging energy infrastructure can help in the path to a cleaner power network. Of course, burning dirty fuels is one of the leading causes of global heating, but the systems at coal-fired sites can help lower the costs of building new renewable sites and get sustainable energy to the grid much quicker.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It's not the only interesting partnership proposed for the site. Edify Energy is also planning to bring 49 sheep to the field where the panels will be located, which will help to control plant growth, keep the panels unobstructed, and reduce the risk of wildfires. If the sheep can live harmoniously with the panels, it's suggested that up to 1,000 will be introduced to the area.

"The combination of these land uses will facilitate employment through the construction of the solar farm and additional employment through the ongoing use of the site for sheep grazing," Edify said, per PV Magazine. The company also observed that the soil will benefit from the shade the panels will provide, while the area might also help boost fertility rates among the livestock.

It sounds like a win-win-win, and this potential project demonstrates that working with existing or retired dirty energy sites can result in good news for the planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.