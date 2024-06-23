New York City turns retired power station into something incredible: 'Able to power more than 10,000 households'

Innovative projects like this make it easier than ever for all of us to play a role in building a more sustainable future.

A former power plant in New York City is getting a new lease on life, and that's great news for both local residents and the planet, according to Electrek.

Plans were announced to transform the site of the old Arthur Kill Power Station on Staten Island into the city's largest battery storage facility. When complete, the 60-megawatt-hour installation will be able to power over 10,000 households during times of peak electricity demand.

So why is this such an exciting development? For one, it means saying goodbye to the polluting "peaker" plant that previously occupied the site and hello to clean, reliable energy storage. It's also a key step toward meeting New York State's ambitious goal of deploying 6 gigawatts of storage by 2030, reported by Utility Dive.

But the benefits go beyond just the environment. For NYC residents, this project promises more affordable and dependable electricity access. By storing power in batteries when renewable generation is high and demand is low, the facility can feed that cheap, clean energy back onto the grid when demand spikes and supplies tighten.

That translates to fewer blackouts, lower utility bills, and cleaner air for communities — a win-win if there ever was one.

"The Arthur Kill re-development project will install the latest energy storage technology on the site of a former power generation plant," said Eric Cherniss, head of development at Elevate Renewables. "This project is illustrative of Elevate's battery expertise, significant development pipeline, and ability to help enable strategic battery storage infrastructure to help meet New York State's energy storage target of 6 GW by 2030."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to Electrek: "When New York City's largest battery storage installation is complete, it will be able to power more than 10,000 households during peak demand periods. It will also be the region's first such existing power facility to be repurposed for battery storage."

Many other power plants throughout the world are being reimagined as clean energy facilities. Innovative projects like this make it easier than ever for all of us to play a role in building a more sustainable future, one rechargeable battery at a time.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.