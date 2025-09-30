Officials sign landmark energy deal that will serve millions of US residents: 'Supports long-term energy security'

California has secured a long-term clean energy commitment that will provide decades of stable power to millions of residents, according to Think Geoenergy.



Ormat Technologies signed a 25-year extension with the Southern California Public Power Authority to continue supplying 52 megawatts of renewable electricity from its Heber 1 geothermal power facility in Imperial Valley.

The agreement takes effect in February 2026 and runs through 2052, serving the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Imperial Irrigation District.

Geothermal energy, unlike solar or wind, provides a constant supply of baseload power by tapping heat stored beneath the Earth's surface. That reliability makes it especially valuable for cities seeking to diversify their clean energy mix and cut dependence on fossil fuels.

With the Heber 1 extension, the LADWP says the facility is expected to provide power to more than 77,000 households in Los Angeles.

The Heber complex was recently modernized after a fire incident forced a temporary shutdown in 2022. The repowering project replaced the facility's older water-cooled system with newer air-cooled technology, improving efficiency while reducing water demand in the arid Imperial Valley.

Together with its sister plant, Heber 1 will continue to generate about 91 MW of renewable electricity, which is enough to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Ormat Technologies is based nearby in Reno, Nevada, and is one of the world's biggest companies in the field of alternative and renewable geothermal energy technology.

For communities, this deal means more than just reliable power. Expanding geothermal helps reduce pollution from fossil fuel plants, cutting emissions linked to respiratory illness and smog.

Stable, local clean energy also shields residents from the price volatility of natural gas, keeping energy bills more predictable over time. State and utility leaders framed the extension as both a climate action and an economic safeguard.

"Investing in geothermal energy is not just about meeting climate goals; it's a strategic decision that supports long-term energy security and environmental stewardship," said David Hanson, Senior Assistant General Manager of LADWP's Power System.



IID Board Chairwoman Gina Dockstader also welcomed the move, calling geothermal "a reliable source of power" for Imperial Valley and beyond.

As cities across the U.S. push toward ambitious renewable energy targets, California's 25-year geothermal deal stands out for its scale, stability, and focus on health and community resilience.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.