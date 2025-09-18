Researchers make surprising discovery in abandoned coal mines: 'A vast underused source'

South Wales' abandoned coal mines could hold the key to greener heating across the U.K.

Scientists from Aberystwyth University have mapped the microbes that thrive in the mines. These tiny organisms could play a surprisingly big role in making mine-water geothermal systems efficient and long-lasting.

Geothermal energy taps into Earth's natural heat, providing steady, renewable power. Unlike wind or solar energy, it doesn't depend on the weather.

Geothermal systems cycle water through warm underground environments, like mines, to heat homes and businesses. According to the Green Building Alliance, these systems can sometimes use half the electricity of traditional systems.

"The water in flooded coal mines is a vast underused source of low-carbon energy which could heat homes and businesses across Britain," explained Andy Mitchell, professor of microbial chemistry at Aberystwyth University.

However, geothermal energy systems have had a problem with longevity. Corrosion and scaling are common in system parts, and bacteria can affect the properties of the water needed to operate the system.

The scientists researched microbial communities within these abandoned mines, hoping to discover ways to best use the mines for long-lasting geothermal energy production. What they found were trillions of bacteria influencing underground iron and sulfur cycles.

"Understanding their role is crucial for designing efficient and resilient geothermal systems," said Dr. Arwyn Edwards, director of the university's Interdisciplinary Centre for Environmental Microbiology and one of the study's researchers.

The benefits of utilizing natural underground water sources could be significant for individuals and cities, such as more stable heating costs and cleaner air.

Boise, Idaho, relies on its underground hot springs to give energy to more than 6 million square feet of homes and businesses. Its system requires less land disruption than traditional energy methods and produces no pollution to harm residents or wildlife.

The International Energy Agency predicts geothermal energy could provide as much as 15% of the world's electricity by 2050. However, until it becomes more prevalent, homeowners have a more accessible option for reducing their energy bills: installing solar panels.

Solar is another form of clean energy that can curb pollution while also bringing your cost of energy down to or near $0.

