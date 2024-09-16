Customers excited by new game-changing product for your home: 'I actually plunked down the deposit'

It can even ramp up hot water production when you have guests.

A new cutting-edge water heater has just hit the market, with money-saving and environmentally friendly features that make it a must-have for the modern home.

According to Electrek, startup Cala Systems secured seed funding for its amazing smart heat pump water heaters. The company raked in $5.6 million from investors including the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, Clean Energy Venture Group, Burnt Island Ventures, Leap Forward Ventures, CapeVista Capital, Collaborative Fund, and Climate Capital.

This has allowed the company to go to market with its innovative system, which improves efficiency in several ways.

First of all, a heat pump is more efficient than other heating methods because it moves existing heat instead of generating its own. This way, it takes much less power to heat the water, reducing pollution and saving owners money.

What's even better is that this smart system learns from how it's used over time and from preferences you input so it knows what time of day you need hot water. Not only that, it will actually sync with solar panels to detect when energy is abundant.

The water heater's internal AI uses all this information to determine the perfect time to heat your water — so you have it when you want it while spending as little as possible on keeping it hot. Traditional water heaters stay hot all the time, wasting energy; Cala Systems equipment will intelligently predict your needs. It can even ramp up hot water production when you have guests, using a boost mode setting that the owner can activate via an app or on the tank itself.

"Other heat pump water heaters leave both money and emissions savings on the table because they don't use the core technology as effectively as possible," said Tom Ferguson, a general partner at Burnt Island Ventures, per Electrek. "Cala's unit is the only one that seamlessly integrates with the home and the customer's lifestyle to deliver an exceptional experience and maximum savings."

Commenters on the Electrek article were also excited.

"I actually plunked down the deposit and I just hope they can deliver before my new high performance house with some passive house concepts is complete next year," one user said. "I think it makes sense for a number of reasons."

