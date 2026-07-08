The quickest Cadillac ever hits 60 in 3.5 seconds, but the regular Lyriq may be the smarter buy

A recent reviewer said the SUV stood out for its one-pedal driving, quiet interior, and tech…but that it may not be worth the added price.

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V arrives as a statement model for the brand. Cadillac says it is the first fully electric SUV to wear the V-Series badge, aiming to mix luxury EV appeal with very quick acceleration.

After spending time with it on the road, though, reviewer Kirk Kreifels (@KirkKreifels) suggested that many buyers may be better served by a cheaper Lyriq trim.

What happened?

Kreifels tested the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V and, in his YouTube review, recorded a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. That is close to Cadillac's 3.3-second estimate, and the SUV is rated at 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Cadillac says the Lyriq-V is built on GM's Ultium architecture and uses a 102-kilowatt-hour battery. The company rates it at about 285 miles of range and says DC fast charging can restore roughly 75 miles in around 10 minutes in ideal conditions.

Kreifels said the SUV stood out for its one-pedal driving, quiet interior, and tech. At the same time, he criticized its efficiency, said it still felt heavy in corners, and raised some concerns about interior quality, suggesting the upgraded model's increased cost is not worth it over other trims of the Lyriq, all of which are electric with good baseline efficiency and low operating costs.

"I don't think I'd spring for the V unless I get a crazy deal on it," he remarked in the video.

Why does it matter?

Beyond its speed, the Lyriq-V includes instant torque, advanced driver-assistance features, and some of the standard EV advantages, such as lower fuel spending and less routine maintenance because owners can avoid oil changes and many engine-related repairs.

Kreifels said the Lyriq-V he reviewed was priced at about $87,000, while regular all-wheel-drive Lyriq versions can be found for less than $60,000 and still make 515 horsepower.

For drivers considering buying an electric vehicle, that could make the standard model the more practical choice. There are other ways to make the price tag a little less daunting.

Charging an EV at home often costs about half as much as relying on public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging can be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, which can make everyday charging significantly more convenient.

What are people saying?

Kreifels said he would lean toward some rivals from Lexus and Genesis, putting more weight on range, comfort, efficiency, and value than on trimming a small amount from an already fast 0-60 time.

"I think the regular Lyriq makes some sense, but the V holds no appeal for me," a user agreed in the comments.

Viewers did share some love for Cadillac's foray and Kreifels' decision to film and post the review for the American brand on July 4.

"Happy 4th of July and wonderful to have a review on the 4th of Cadillac," one wrote. "Really love the Lyriq personally."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.