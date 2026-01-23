Automaker unveils 'ultra-luxe' EV model that could rival Rolls-Royce: 'State-of-the-art'

"I would expect this one to be a winner."

Automaker Genesis is preparing to unveil its new luxury electric vehicle: the Genesis GV90. According to Electrek, the GV90 will even rival the Rolls-Royce.

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury brand, originally debuted the Neolun Concept in March 2024 ahead of the New York Auto Show. Original images of the cars showed a "first-class interior lounge that looks more Rolls-Royce than fancy Hyundai." The concept showcased quilted leather upholstery and even a footrest.

Now, those concepts have morphed into Genesis' flagship GV90, a luxury three-row SUV that Genesis calls an "ultra-luxe, state-of-the-art SUV."

The GV90 offers "Rolls-Royce-like coach doors" that swing out on opposite sides. However it will also come in a standard version. The coach version features a purple interior, while the standard has an all-black interior.

According to Car and Driver, the GV90 will also feature "an electric motor at each axle providing standard all-wheel-drive and a power output nearing 500 horsepower." They also estimate that the vehicle will get at least 300 miles per charge.

Genesis EVs are some of the highest-selling EVs, with over 80,000 vehicles sold in the US in 2025. This is the first time hitting that mark, surpassing Infiniti EV sales.

Overall, electric vehicles accounted for over a quarter of all new vehicle sales in 2025, making it a big year for EVs. Consumers are turning to EVs over traditional gas-powered cars. EVs can save drivers as much as $2,200 a year. They also require less maintenance and produce less pollution than traditional cars.

Drivers are finding ways to save even more by installing an EV charger at home, which is "proving to be a cost-effective way of charging electric vehicles," according to Qmerit. The EV charger installer, Qmerit, provides free, instant installation estimates for homeowners looking to install a Level 2 EV charger.

Plus, by installing solar panels, homeowners can save even more, as generating your own energy can be cheaper than relying on grid power. For more information on saving up to $10,000 on solar installations, check out TCD's Solar Explorer to compare local, vetted installers. EnergySage also makes it easier for you to receive quotes from installers and maximize your savings.

Commenters shared their opinions of the GV90 as Genesis shared first looks at the EV.

"I think it looks great," one commenter shared on the first look images.

"I would expect this one to be a winner," another wrote.

There is no date set for sales of the GV90. However, industry experts expect the EV to go on sale starting in mid-2026. For drivers looking for something even more special, Genesis plans to release the One of One Special Edition of the GV90, making a truly unique car with the owner's input.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.