Cadillac unveils head-turning concept car that looks like something out of sci-fi: 'Back to the future'

Cadillac has just unwrapped its Elevated Velocity concept, a futuristic electric crossover with gullwing doors and a self-cleaning body that shakes off desert dust. Unveiled ahead of its debut at The Quail in Carmel, California, the sci-fi-like design shows the future of luxury EVs: bold, tech-forward, and built to handle any terrain.

While the look may steal headlines, the concept continues to push electric vehicles, which make everyday driving cheaper, cleaner, and more comfortable.

Photo Credit: Cadillac

EVs save money by eliminating oil changes and most fluid maintenance, offering low recharging costs, and providing smooth, quiet rides with no tailpipe pollution. Luxury concepts suggest those benefits won't be limited to utilitarian cars — they can come in cutting-edge packages too.

Skeptics point to the environmental impact of battery production and mineral mining. It's true that building EV batteries requires roughly 30 million tons of minerals annually. But that's nothing compared to the 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and gas we extract from Earth every year — fuels that are burned once and gone forever, leaving behind harmful air pollution.

By contrast, many of the minerals in EV batteries can be reused and recycled, making them part of a more sustainable system.

Pairing an EV with home solar panels can also multiply financial and environmental benefits. Charging your car with solar power can cut fuel costs dramatically compared to relying on the grid or public chargers.

Commenters provided thrilled reactions to Cadillac's new venture. "It's 0-88 mph time is like 1 second, and then poof, back to the future," one wrote.

Others were more measured. Another user said: "This just looks like an extension of the current Lyriq. I'm sure they'll lose the gull wing doors and the crazy interior, but otherwise it looks like an iteration."

