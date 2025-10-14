Electric hypercar shatters records while whipping around track at over 300 mph: 'This is not possible'

"The car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track."

There's a new fastest car, and it is 100% electric.

According to Interesting Engineering, BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme electric hypercar was measured whipping around a track at 308.4 miles per hour. This scorching speed dethrones the previous speed record holder for production cars, set in 2019 by Bugatti's gas-powered Chiron Sport 300+.

Marc Basseng, the race car driver who pulled off the winning run, credited the power, stability, and control of electric vehicles — along with BYD's engineering — for the fact that the U9 Xtreme is now atop the speed podium.

"Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine," Basseng explained, per Electrek. "Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track."

The U9 Xtreme also set a time record for EVs on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, an important German test track in the auto industry.

These records mean more than just an impressive headline. They put to bed any misconceptions that cars need to burn planet-heating gasoline to be powerful. Turns out EVs can meet the same benchmarks — and then some.

BYD's new crown jewel is not exactly a commuter option, and the Chinese automaker is only expected to make 30 of them.

Luckily, plenty of non-sport models offer everyday drivers the blend of power and control that helped set the speed record. Not to mention, EV drivers also generate savings with every trip, thanks to gas-free and low-maintenance systems.

Not everyone is sold on the positive impact electric cars have on the planet, which is fair considering how much mineral mining is needed to build their batteries.

However, those mining needs are far less than the amounts of coal, oil, and gas that are already extracted around the world and that could be replaced by cleaner energy sources like EVs. In a similar vein, the electric grid often relies on lots of dirty energy, but studies show the math still puts EVs ahead of gas cars in terms of eco-friendliness.

Other elements played a role in the U9 Xtreme's success, including its aerodynamics, high-speed tires, advanced battery and cooling system, and, of course, an electric four-motor design capable of nearly 3,000 horsepower, Interesting Engineering reported.

