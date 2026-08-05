BYD's $16,000 sedan now charges in 6 minutes with its new Blade Battery

"BYD is going to be the Earth's largest automaker, this is an insane value."

BYD may be on the verge of bringing extremely fast charging to one of its cheapest electric vehicles.

As YouTuber Sam Evans of The Electric Viking (@electricviking) noted, the refreshed Seal 06 EV uses a second-generation Blade Battery with flash-charging tech that could be a game-changer.

What's happening?

BYD released official images of the updated 2027 Seal 06 EV on July 27, following regulatory filings related to the car that first appeared in December.

As Evans detailed, this update looks like more than a simple facelift. The sedan appears to be longer than the current version and has revised front and rear styling, while a roof-mounted lidar sensor points to upgraded driver-assistance capability.

Its expected price may be the most attention-grabbing part.

"It's not a supercar, it's not a flagship, it's not a, well, it's not an SUV; it's a budget sedan," Evans declared.

The lineup may include a 53-kilowatt-hour Blade Battery with about 329 miles (530 kilometers) of range, plus a larger 64-kWh pack that could deliver roughly 391 miles (630 kilometers).

The charging improvement may be even more significant. The current Seal 06 takes about 24 minutes to go from 30% to 80%, but the reported new battery system could reduce a 10% to 70% charge to around five to six minutes, with about nine minutes needed for 10% to 80%.

That would mark another move by BYD to make EVs both more affordable and easier to use.

"BYD is going to be the Earth's largest automaker, this is an insane value," a commenter predicted.

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, the biggest inconvenience with EVs is not range but charging time, especially for those who do not have a garage or a home charger. Faster charging can make EV ownership far more practical for apartment dwellers, commuters, taxi drivers, and delivery fleets that rely on public stations.

"The majority requires access to public charging stations, and this means the most critical bottleneck is actually charging speed," one commenter wrote.

If cars can add meaningful range in just a few minutes, chargers can also serve more drivers over the course of a single day. An EV at this price point could also help households cut fuel and maintenance costs.

In many markets, new sedans have become increasingly expensive, so an affordable model with quick charging and decent range could open the door for more families to make the switch.

What's being done?

Taken together, the update suggests BYD is trying to address several common EV pain points at once, including price, charging speed, range, and everyday convenience.

If the revised Blade Battery does offer higher energy density, it could help BYD lower battery weight while still maintaining practical driving range.

Evans also said BYD appears to be combining those battery improvements with hardware usually associated with more expensive vehicles, including lidar and more advanced "God's Eye" driver-assistance technology.

That could put pressure on the auto industry to make better technology available in lower-cost vehicles instead of reserving it for luxury trims. If more automakers follow BYD's lead, buyers may have more options that save both money at the pump and time at the charger.

"Automakers must slash prices or perish," a commenter concluded.

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